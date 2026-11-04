Arkansas Lawmaker Elected Judge Despite Domestic Assault Charges

Austin McCollum wins Benton County judge election amid felony charges and protective orders from his wife, raising legal and ethical questions about his eligibility.

Austin McCollum, a former Republican member of the Arkansas House of Representatives, was elected as the next Benton County judge on Tuesday. This political development occurs despite McCollum facing two separate felony arrests since August related to alleged domestic violence against his wife.

Ragen Ashlee McCollum, 34, has accused her husband of punching and choking her in incidents that led to an order of protection. The couple shares two young children, aged two and four, and resides in Bentonville, Arkansas. McCollum, 35, secured the position without opposition after winning the Republican primary in March.

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Legal Mechanism and Election Timeline

McCullum faced no opposition in his bid for Benton County judge after winning the Republican primary in March. The legal deadline for replacing him as the candidate was on September 17. McCollum has not been found guilty of a felony and he can still take the oath of office in January, though there have been calls for him not to. However, McCollum would become ineligible to hold office if convicted of a felony while serving.

The election process proceeded regardless of the pending criminal cases because the state does not automatically disqualify candidates based solely on arrest or indictment. The timeline allowed McCollum to remain on the ballot until the final certification following the general election. His victory marks a significant shift in local leadership given the severity of the allegations against him.

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Stakeholder Positions and Competing Views

Ragen Ashlee McCollum filed a court petition detailing allegations that Austin McCollum expected her to be a 'Proverbs 31' wife. This reference points to a Biblical passage calling on wives to devote their lives to caring for their husbands and children. She testified that these expectations contributed to the tension leading up to the physical altercations described in the legal filings.

Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders previously requested that Austin McCollum resign from his position as state representative. He complied with this request following his first arrest in August. The governor's intervention highlighted the political sensitivity surrounding a lawmaker facing serious domestic violence charges while holding public office.

Sitting Benton County Judge Barry Moehring publicly stated in September that McCollum should not take the oath of office after the allegations. Moehring argued that doing so would be a disservice to the people of Benton County, whom McCollum campaigned to serve. He emphasized that the specter of a potential felony conviction undermined the confidence and trust necessary for the role.

Real-World Impact and What Comes Next

Austin McCollum was first arrested on August 1 by the Benton County Sheriff's Office at the couple's $900,000 farmhouse. He was charged with aggravated assault on a family or household member, domestic battery, and first-degree false imprisonment. Ragen Ashlee McCollum accused him of throwing shoes at her during an argument after returning from a wedding. She claimed he prevented her from leaving the bedroom and placed his knees on her back, restricting her breathing.

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District Judge Chris Griffin issued an order of protection in September directing Austin McCollum to stay at least 1,500 feet away from his wife. The order also prohibited contact with the family home on Mockingbird Lane in Bentonville and Ragen's workplace at Walmart HQ. Ragen Ashlee McCollum filed for divorce from Austin McCollum on August 7, though the proceedings have not yet been finalized.

McCullum was taken into custody again on September 29 on suspicion of stalking and violation of a protection order. He allegedly attended an open house at Shiloh Christian School while his wife was present, despite prior knowledge of her schedule. Affidavits indicate he was also spotted twice at the daycare facility where his children attend, violating the restraining order terms.

District Judge Jeff Conner ordered Austin McCollum to be held on a $150,000 cash-only bail following his second arrest. He posted bond and was released on October 6 with a requirement to wear an ankle monitor. If convicted of the domestic battering and false imprisonment charges, he could face three to 10 years in prison for each count. The aggravated assault charge carries a potential sentence of up to six years.

The next date in Benton County Circuit Court for both criminal cases is scheduled for December 1. These proceedings will determine the legal outcome that directly impacts McCollum's eligibility to serve as Benton County judge. Incumbent Judge Barry Moehring's term ends at the end of this year, and he did not seek reelection. The situation presents a unique challenge for the county as it navigates the intersection of electoral results and ongoing criminal justice processes.