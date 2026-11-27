Hardy Mayor Ethan Barnes apologized for waving a Confederate flag at a high school game, sparking a debate over school spirit versus racial sensitivity in Arkansas.

Hardy Mayor Ethan Barnes is under intense public scrutiny following a controversial decision to wave a Confederate flag at a local high school football match on November 5. The incident occurred during a game between Highland High School and Southside Charter High School, drawing immediate criticism from community members who view the symbol as deeply offensive. Barnes, a graduate of the same high school, defended the gesture as an expression of local team support, but the display has ignited a broader conversation about historical symbolism and public responsibility.

The Incident At Highland High School Game

The controversy began when Barnes was observed holding up the Confederate battle flag while seated in the stands. According to reports, Barnes is a 2014 alumnus of Highland High School and stated that he was participating in a long-standing tradition of student section support for the Highland Rebels football team. He told Kait reporters that rebel flags have always been waved by students to show enthusiasm for the team during games.

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Another attendee captured the moment on video and shared the footage with Darian Stewart, a Highland alumnus who strongly objected to the display. Stewart, concerned about the message this sends to younger community members, including his own daughter and younger brother who attend Highland schools, took to Facebook to voice his displeasure. He described the mayor's actions as insensitive, disrespectful, and highly inappropriate for a public official to perform at a school event.

Community Outcry Over Racial Symbolism

Darian Stewart argued that the Confederate flag carries historical weight that extends beyond regional pride, pointing to its association with slavery and racism. He emphasized that the Confederacy fought to preserve slavery during the American Civil War, making the flag a problematic symbol for many residents. Stewart noted that while some commenters defended the flag as a representation of Southern heritage, this interpretation overlooks the pain and danger it represents for Black and Brown students in the district.

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According to the National Constitution Center, the Confederate flag has long been linked to slavery and racism because it represents the Confederacy of southern states that sought to preserve slavery. Stewart stressed that as a mayor, Barnes is meant to represent the entire community, not just a specific subset of residents. He argued that the watering down of the flag's history ignores the real-world impacts and historical context that make the symbol harmful to many students.

Barnes Issues Apology For Hurt Caused

Mayor Ethan Barnes responded to the growing backlash by issuing an apology, though he maintained that his intentions were purely to show school spirit. He expressed regret that his actions were perceived in a way that inflicted hurt on others, stating that as a Christian, he never wishes to cause pain. Barnes acknowledged the validity of different viewpoints and emphasized the importance of respecting one another's opinions, even in the face of disagreement.

Despite his apology, Barnes did not completely rule out future displays of the flag, suggesting that the current social climate may not be the right time. He stated that while he could not guarantee he would not bring a Rebel flag to another game, the timing might be inappropriate. This nuanced response highlights the tension between personal tradition, local identity, and the evolving expectations of public officials in a diverse community.

Highland School District Reaffirms Stance

The Highland School District issued a statement clarifying its position on the matter, emphasizing that it moved away from Confederate imagery years ago. The district made it clear that it does not support the display of the Confederate flag in connection with its schools or events. Officials noted that the incident involved adult community members rather than students, but they reaffirmed their commitment to maintaining a positive and respectful environment for all learners.

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The school district's statement serves as a clear boundary, indicating that while individuals may have personal interpretations of symbols, the institution itself does not endorse those associated with slavery and racism. This distinction is crucial for maintaining a safe and inclusive educational space. The Daily Mail contacted Highland High School for further comment as the community continues to grapple with the fallout from this incident and its implications for local traditions and public representation.