Arlene Phillips Slams Strictly Dancers Complaining About Being Axed

Arlene Phillips, former Strictly judge, offers advice to axed dancers, emphasizing the tough nature of the dance industry and the need to accept rejection. Recent changes to the show include dancer exits and a focus on social media presence. The spin-off It Takes Two is also undergoing a revamp.

Former Strictly Come Dancing judge Arlene Phillips has offered some blunt advice to dancers who are upset about being let go from the show, asserting that nothing in life lasts forever. The 82-year-old choreographer, who herself was axed from the judging panel in 2008 after four years, offered her perspective following the news that several dancers have been let go from the line-up ahead of the 2026 series.

Phillips emphasized the demanding nature of a career in dance and the necessity of developing resilience to rejection, reflecting on her own experiences within the industry and stressing that dancers must be prepared for the realities of the profession. She shared her thoughts with The Sun, stating that the career isn’t designed for those who cannot accept rejection. She mentioned that dancing can take a physical toll and that one has to make time for the body to recover. She said that dancing is a tough career and one must be ready for it. She added that dancers should not depend on the show. Michelle Tsiakkas, Karen Hauer, Nadiya Bychkova, Luba Mushtuk, and Gorka Marquez are among the dancers who have been cut from the show. Phillips stated that even the biggest stars will see their time on Strictly come to an end, and depending on it is a mistake. \This recent shakeup at Strictly has caused a stir, with reports suggesting that the show's producers are increasingly considering dancers' social media followings when making decisions about who stays and who goes. This shift in focus has reportedly led to some dancers with large online presences being favored over those who are less active on platforms like TikTok. For example, Nadiya Bychkova, with around 19,000 followers, has been let go, while Dianne Buswell, who has nearly a million followers, has retained her spot. Karen Hauer, the longest-serving female dancer on the show, also faces a similar situation, with her relatively smaller following compared to newer dancers who have been retained. Karen has spoken out about her experience, calling it a stressful and emotional time. She was seen attending a dog social event, where she spoke about the impact of the changes on her and how her dogs have helped her cope. The news suggests a broader move by the show's management to appeal to younger audiences and refresh the show's image. There are sources that say that the show's executives are pushing for a fresh look after a series of scandals. The show is trying to distance itself from some issues and start anew.\In addition to the dancer lineup changes, the show's spin-off, It Takes Two, is also undergoing a major revamp. Reports indicate that Fleur East and Janette Manrara are also facing the axe from the BBC Two weeknight show. Insiders say that the changes are part of a broader strategy to revitalize the franchise and create a 'clean slate' following recent controversies. The show aims to move into a fresh era. An industry source said that fans may be shocked by the ongoing changes but that executives are determined to overhaul the show completely. The source clarified that the decision does not necessarily mean the end of Janette and Fleur's involvement with Strictly, with possibilities for them to take on other roles within the network. This comprehensive shakeup across both the main show and its spin-off highlights the BBC's efforts to rejuvenate Strictly Come Dancing, aiming for a fresh start with a focus on both talent and audience engagement





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