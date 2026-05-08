Armagh's Ross McQuillan in fitness race ahead of Ulster SFC final against Monaghan

Armagh star Ross McQuillan is in a race against time to prove his fitness for the Ulster SFC final against Monaghan, with both teams grappling with injury concerns ahead of the high-stakes showdown.

Armagh 's Ross McQuillan faces a critical fitness test as the Ulster SFC final against Monaghan approaches on Sunday week. The Cullyhanna wing-back, a standout performer for Armagh over the past two seasons, was forced to withdraw from the semi-final victory over Down due to a calf strain.

Armagh coach Conleith Gilligan expressed cautious optimism about McQuillan's chances of playing, noting that the player has resumed training but remains in a delicate condition. Gilligan emphasized the risks of rushing explosive players like McQuillan back too soon, given the high-speed nature of their movements. The coach highlighted the team's ongoing injury struggles, with key players such as Ben Crealey, Callum O'Neill, Rian O'Neill, and Niall Grimley all sidelined.

Despite these setbacks, Rory Grugan, Ciaran Mackin, and Barry McCambridge are nearing full fitness, while Aidan Forker suffered a fresh calf injury before the preliminary round win over Tyrone. Meanwhile, Monaghan is also dealing with injury concerns ahead of the Clones showdown. Manager Gabriel Bannigan reported that Gary Mohan, Ryan Wylie, and Fionan Carolan are all working to prove their fitness.

Mohan has been sidelined for nine weeks with a groin injury and a broken hand, while Wylie and Carolan are recovering from hamstring issues. Bannigan remains hopeful that his players will be ready, noting that the team emerged from the semi-final win over Derry without any major injuries. The upcoming final promises to be a high-stakes clash, with both teams battling to overcome their respective injury woes and secure the Ulster title





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Armagh Monaghan Ulster SFC Final Ross Mcquillan Injuries

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