Armed Police Chase Ends in Dunstable Crash After Leighton Buzzard Shooting

Armed officers pursued suspects into Dunstable after shots were fired in Leighton Buzzard. A vehicle crash closed Porz Avenue as suspects remain at large and police investigate the incident.

Armed police officers converged on a residential street in Leighton Buzzard yesterday following reports of shots fired in the area. The incident triggered a significant security response that quickly escalated into a high-speed pursuit of a vehicle believed to be connected to the initial firearm discharge. This dramatic sequence of events ultimately led to a collision in Dunstable, approximately 10 miles from the starting point of the chase.

Lead: The Initial Incident and Immediate Response

The police presence in Leighton Buzzard began on a residential road situated near Astral Park, where authorities cordoned off the local estate in the wake of the shooting report. Emergency services moved swiftly to secure the area, establishing a perimeter that restricted public access to the immediate neighborhood. The decision to deploy armed officers indicated the severity of the threat posed by the reported gunfire in this quiet community.

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Officers on the scene identified a specific vehicle suspected of involvement in the earlier firearm incident. Law enforcement personnel attempted to signal the driver to stop the car and comply with police directives. The driver, however, refused to pull over, prompting the officers to initiate a pursuit to apprehend the suspects and secure the vehicle involved in the potential crime.

The High-Speed Pursuit to Dunstable

The pursuit began in Leighton Buzzard and extended significantly further than the initial emergency response zone. The chase covered a distance of around 10 miles, traveling from the residential estate near Astral Park into the town of Dunstable. This long-distance chase required sustained coordination among the armed police units tracking the fleeing vehicle across local roads.

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The pursuit concluded in Dunstable when the suspect vehicle was involved in a crash. The collision marked the end of the high-speed chase, bringing the immediate threat to public safety on the roads to a halt. Emergency services responded to the crash site to manage the aftermath of the accident and ensure the safety of those involved.

Porz Avenue Closure and Public Safety Measures

Following the crash, Porz Avenue was closed between Boscombe Way and the Lovatt Road roundabout. The closure remained in effect while emergency services conducted their response to the collision and assessed the scene. Authorities urged residents to avoid the area entirely and seek alternative routes if they were driving in the vicinity.

Police reassured the public that a strong presence would remain in the area while initial enquiries take place. Sam Corbishley and Luke Alsford are mentioned in relation to the incident reporting, highlighting the specific details tracked by the media. The sustained police presence aims to reassure locals that the situation is under control despite the suspects remaining at large.

Suspects Remain At Large and Ongoing Investigation

Despite the vehicle crashing and the conclusion of the chase, the suspects have not been apprehended and remain at large. Armed officers swarmed the residential road in Leighton Buzzard after the initial shots were fired, but the suspects fled on foot before capture could be effected. The escape of the suspects means that the police investigation is now focused on locating them and recovering any evidence related to the firearm incident.

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The incident has caused significant disruption to local traffic and raised concerns within the community. The closure of Porz Avenue and the cordoning off of the estate near Astral Park have impacted daily routines for residents. The ongoing manhunt and the need for thorough initial enquiries suggest that law enforcement will maintain heightened visibility in the region for the foreseeable future.