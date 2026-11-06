Armed Police Hunt Knifeman Near Gloucester School After Student Injury

Gloucestershire Police deploy armed officers to hunt a suspect with a long-bladed knife near St Peter's High School following a reported fight that left a boy injured on Friday morning.

Armed police officers are actively hunting a suspect wielding a long-bladed knife near a secondary school in Gloucester, England, after a violent altercation left one student with injuries. Emergency services were dispatched to the area surrounding St Peter's High School in Tuffley shortly after 8:50am on Friday morning, following reports of a physical fight on Chalford Road.

Core Details Of The Knife Incident

Gloucestershire Police confirmed that a boy has been taken to the hospital where he is being treated for minor injuries sustained during the incident. Authorities are currently searching for a man who was seen holding the weapon and is understood to have fled the scene immediately after the altercation. The suspect is described as being armed with a knife that had a long blade, prompting a significant law enforcement response in the residential area.

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Stakeholder Positions And Official Guidance

Gloucestershire Police issued an official statement clarifying that there is no ongoing threat at the school itself. The force emphasized that pupils are currently safe within the school grounds and explicitly asked parents not to attend the premises at this time to avoid hindering police operations and ensuring student safety. St Peter's High School has been placed into a full lockdown, a measure that also affects the nearby Willow Primary Academy, as reported by BBC News, to secure all children inside their buildings.

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Real-World Impact And Next Steps

The immediate impact of the incident includes the temporary isolation of students at two educational institutions in the Tuffley district. Parents of children at St Peter's High School and Willow Primary Academy are being advised to wait for further updates from the school and police before attempting to retrieve their children. The armed police team will continue their search for the knifeman in the surrounding streets while maintaining a secure perimeter around the schools to protect the community.

Community Safety And Investigation Status

As the investigation progresses, authorities are urging the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity or sightings of a man matching the suspect's description. The police have stated that they will provide more detailed information once they are in a position to do so without compromising the investigation. The area remains under active surveillance as officers work to locate the individual responsible for the disturbance and ensure the continued safety of the local residents and school community.