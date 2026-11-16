Armenian TV Debate Descends Into Physical Fight Between Guests

Boris Murazi and Harutyun Mkrtchyan fought live on Armenian state television, prompting regulatory warnings. The incident highlights volatile political tensions.

A televised political debate in Armenia descended into chaos on Friday when two guest speakers engaged in a physical fight while broadcasting live. The incident occurred during the program 'The Great Debate' on Armenia n state television, disrupting the scheduled discussion on the country's political landscape.

The Trigger for the On-Air Brawl

Journalist Boris Murazi and political analyst Harutyun Mkrtchyan were the guests on the Friday broadcast. The tension escalated when Mr. Mkrtchyan questioned Mr. Murazi regarding his alleged personal relationship with Armenia's former president, Serzh Sargsyan. This line of questioning served as the immediate trigger for the violent outburst that followed.

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Mr. Murazi, who has a public history of criticizing the former president, found the inquiry offensive and unacceptable. He verbally rejected the premise of the question, stating that such inquiries were unwarranted. This rejection led to a rapid exchange of insults between the two men, breaking the formal decorum expected on state media.

Footage Shows Punches and Kicks on Live Air

Video footage aired by the state broadcaster captured the moment the verbal disagreement turned physical. The clip showed both men lunging toward each other and breaking into a full-blown fight. Viewers watched as punches and kicks were thrown in what appeared to be a chaotic scene that left the studio in disarray.

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Crew members and the show's presenters rushed to intervene as soon as the violence began. They moved quickly to separate the two men, with some footage showing one of the participants being held in a headlock. The intervention was necessary to restore order and ensure the safety of the broadcast team and the guests.

Regulatory Concerns and Post-Incident Statements

Armenia's Television and Radio Commission issued a formal statement regarding the incident, raising significant concerns about the conduct of the guests. The regulatory body stated that open violence and insults cannot be justified by a heated discussion, a vain drive for ratings, or even by claims of formal impartiality.

Mr. Murazi addressed the incident the following day on a Facebook livestream. He described his actions as necessary responses to Mr. Mkrtchyan crossing a line. He stated that he had to take on the task of bringing the analyst up properly, comparing his actions to what Mr. Mkrtchyan's father should have done.

Comparisons to International Media Incidents

This event follows a similar incident involving a Mexican TV host who accidentally struck a model with a drone. Presenter Ernesto Chavana kicked a drone away during a segment for his late-night comedy program, Es Show. The device then struck model Isabella Rojas in the face, causing her lip to split.

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Mr. Chavana apologized for the accident, expressing shame and embarrassment. He told the audience that he was responsible for what happened. Ms. Rojas returned to the set minutes later, showing blood around her teeth but confirming she was okay. These incidents highlight the risks of live unscripted television.

Impact on Political Discourse and Media Standards

The physical altercation on Armenian television underscores the deep divisions and high tensions within the country's political sphere. The involvement of a former president in the debate topic suggests that personal and political histories remain potent issues for public figures in Armenia.

The regulatory response from the Television and Radio Commission indicates that authorities are watching media conduct closely. The statement serves as a warning to future guests and producers about the standards of behavior expected on national broadcasts.

This incident may influence how future debates are organized and monitored on Armenian state television. Producers might implement stricter security measures or moderation protocols to prevent similar disruptions. The event has already sparked conversation about the limits of political argumentation in public forums.