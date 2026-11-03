Armet Cortes Deported After Bank Theft Scheme Involving 14 Victims

Colombian criminal Armet Cortes has been deported from the UK following a guilty plea to conspiracy to steal over £63,000 from vulnerable elderly victims across England.

Home Office minister Anna Turley confirmed the deportation of Colombian national Armet Cortes, who was removed from the UK while serving part of a 44-month jail sentence for a predatory bank theft scheme. The decision follows his admission to conspiracy to steal over £63,000 from vulnerable individuals, including the elderly and disabled, across multiple regions of England. Cortes, aged 55, targeted victims at bank counters and cashpoints, employing calculated methods to isolate and rob them.

Predatory Tactics Used By Gang

Armet Cortes and his accomplices utilized a specific set of behaviors to identify and exploit vulnerable targets without detection. The gang employed silent, skilled, and subtle hand signals to communicate once they had selected a potential victim, such as a lone woman or a person with a disability. They would often wait inside banks to observe cash withdrawals and then follow the victim home, using public transport to avoid suspicion. The thieves relied on distraction techniques, such as dropping coins on the ground or asking confusing questions, to divert the victim attention before seizing the freshly withdrawn money.

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Details Of Specific Victim Targeting

One particularly alarming incident involved a victim who withdrew £10,000 from a bank. The gang followed her home on a bus and then orchestrated a fake fall and injury near her property. When the victim stopped to assist the apparent stranger, the gang members used the opportunity to enter her home and steal a bag containing the cash. Another elderly victim lost £15,000, while a third woman was forced to delay her retirement and return to work due to the severe financial impact of the theft. Newcastle Crown Court heard that the gang stole from 14 different victims between August and April.

Court Findings And Financial Scope

Armet Cortes and his primary accomplice, Willmer Guzman, both of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to steal last year. The pair are responsible for taking more than £63,000 from victims located in the North East of England, Merseyside, and London. Guzman, aged 63, was deported earlier this year, according to reports. Both men were originally sentenced to 44 months in prison for their roles in the organized criminal network that preyed on the public in financial institutions.

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Official Response To Criminal Removal

Home Office minister Anna Turley issued a strong statement regarding the deportation, describing Cortes as a vile criminal who caused long-term fear and anxiety in the communities he targeted. She emphasized that the deportation sends a clear message that those attempting to exploit UK hospitality through crime will receive a one-way ticket out of the country. The government stated it will continue to work across various departments to remove bad actors who disrupt public safety and trust.

Next Steps And Legal Conclusion

Armet Cortes has now left the United Kingdom and will not be returning to face the remainder of his custodial sentence. His accomplice Willmer Guzman had already been removed from the country earlier in the year. The case highlights the persistent threat of organized crime rings targeting vulnerable demographics in banking environments. Authorities continue to advise the public to remain vigilant when withdrawing large sums of cash and to seek immediate help if they feel followed after leaving financial institutions.