Armie Hammer Compares His Cancellation to Jesus' Crucifixion in New Interview

In a candid interview, actor Armie Hammer likens his experience following sexual abuse allegations to the suffering of Jesus Christ, discusses his father's advice to fight back, and shares his path toward acceptance and personal growth amid scandal.

Actor Armie Hammer has drawn a striking parallel between his own experiences following sexual abuse allegations and the suffering of Jesus Christ. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the 39-year-old discussed the intense public scrutiny and personal fallout that have defined his life since 2021.

The actor recounted a conversation with his father, Michael Armand Hammer, who urged him to aggressively fight back against the accusations that effectively ended his acting career. His father was described as furious and ready to go on the offensive, contacting people and strategizing a public rebuttal.

However, Hammer chose a different path, one of public meekness and acceptance, a stance he directly compared to the crucifixion of Jesus. He told his father, "Look, dude, I'm already on the cross. The nails are in my hands. I'm not getting off this cross no matter what we do.

And the more I struggle, the longer I'm going to be up here.

" The allegations against Hammer emerged prominently in 2021, when a former girlfriend accused him of violently raping her for hours in 2017, a time when he was married to Elizabeth Chambers. Multiple other women subsequently came forward with accusations of sexual, emotional, and psychological abuse, all of which Hammer has categorically denied. The scandal was further inflamed by the leak of text messages allegedly from Hammer to another ex-girlfriend, Efrosina Angelova, which contained graphic and disturbing fantasies involving cannibalism.

These revelations created a media firestorm that led to his immediate cancellation within the entertainment industry, projects being dropped, and his reputation shattered. Although the Los Angeles District Attorney's Office investigated the claims, the case was closed in 2023 due to insufficient evidence to file criminal charges. Hammer detailed his psychological journey through this period, describing an initial obsession with monitoring the relentless negative press.

He admitted to voraciously reading every critical article and social media backlash until it reached a point of "critical mass," prompting a realization that such consumption had no "nutritional value" and was detached from constructive reality. He found solace in a widely memed 2012 tweet by Tyler, The Creator about simply walking away from online harassment, which helped him reframe his approach. Emphasizing a philosophy of acceptance-"That which you resist persists.

That which you accept transforms"-he shifted his focus to his own well-being and his children.

"You can make that your purpose," he stated, noting that he needed to become the person he was meant to be. Despite his self-comparison to a messianic figure enduring suffering, Hammer displayed a degree of accountability, stating, "I made these problems for myself. This didn't happen to me by a fluke accident.

" He acknowledged bringing "dangerous and unsafe people" into his life and angering others, though he continued to deny the specific violent acts alleged. The actor also reflected on his mental state before the scandal, describing behavior that was far from healthy, and mused that while he would have preferred a gentler unraveling, "you get what you get.

" His father, Michael, passed away from cancer in November 2022, having never witnessed the full resolution of his son's public ordeal





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