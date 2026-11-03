Army Accepts HSE Reprimand Over Soldier's Scimitar Tank Death

The UK Ministry of Defence accepts a Crown Censure from the Health and Safety Executive following the death of Private Jethro Watson-Pickering in a Scimitar tank accident on Salisbury Plain.

The United Kingdom Ministry of Defence has formally accepted a Crown Censure from the Health and Safety Executive, acknowledging severe health and safety failings that directly contributed to the death of Private Jethro Watson-Pickering. The sanction represents the highest penalty available against the Ministry of Defence, which holds statutory immunity from standard health and safety prosecutions.

General Sir Roly Walker, the Chief of the General Staff, delivered a formal apology to the family of the deceased soldier at Army Headquarters in Andover. This apology came five years after the fatal incident involving the Scimitar light tank on Salisbury Plain, where Private Watson-Pickering suffered catastrophic head injuries during a training exercise.

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Scimitar Tank Mechanical Failures

On October 15, 2021, Private Jethro Watson-Pickering was driving a Scimitar light tank in a head-up position, with his head and shoulders exposed above the vehicle for better visibility during a non-tactical maneuver. The fault-prone gun barrel collided with a tree, triggering a violent rotation of the turret that struck the driver. Two other soldiers in the vehicle were also seriously injured in the crash.

An investigation by the Health and Safety Executive determined that earlier modifications to widen the turret to accommodate additional storage equipment created a critical risk. These changes meant the gun barrel could collide with the driver when operating in a head-up position. A damning report found there was no safe system for driving the vehicle under these conditions.

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History of Unchecked Safety Risks

Before the fatal accident in 2021, there were three previous near-miss incidents involving the widened turret as far back as 2008. One incident in October 2015 required a driver to receive hospital treatment after striking a tree. In another earlier event, fittings came loose, causing the turret to rotate without warning. An internal military report published in 2022 revealed these incidents were not properly investigated.

The internal report concluded that no changes were made to mitigate the known risks, and the vehicle was in poor repair and should not have been in use. The Health and Safety Executive found that risk assessments following previous incidents were not properly reviewed. Furthermore, instruction and training for soldiers on the specific danger of the turret rotating unintentionally were found to be inadequate.

Family Campaigns for Training Safety

Moira Watson-Pickering, the mother of four and widow of the fallen soldier, received a formal apology from General Sir Roly Walker during the ceremony. She has become a vocal campaigner to ensure that no other soldiers lose their lives during military training exercises. She emphasized that families entrust the military with their most precious possession, their children, and expect them to be kept safe while learning their professions.

General Walker acknowledged that the Army failed to properly assess and control the risks, failed in training and instruction, and failed to provide a safe vehicle. He stated that Jethro should never have died and expressed deep sorrow for the loss. He added that while significant changes have been implemented to prevent similar tragedies, no change can undo the past.

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Future Safety Protocols and Reviews

The Ministry of Defence has accepted all recommendations from the service inquiry and has explicitly instructed soldiers not to drive the Scimitar in a head-up position. The Scimitar armoured vehicle was subsequently withdrawn from United Kingdom service in 2023. An inquest into the death of Private Jethro Watson-Pickering has been adjourned pending these procedural updates.

Recent revelations have highlighted a broader pattern of vehicle safety issues within the military between 2017 and 2022. Private Watson-Pickering was one of five soldiers who died in four separate incidents involving faulty vehicles with known defects. These tragedies also involved the Challenger II tank, the Warrior armoured vehicle, and the Jackal vehicle, all of which had defects that had not been rectified.