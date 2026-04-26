Army’s £6.3bn Ajax Vehicle Linked to Toxic Fume Exposure of Troops

A damning safety report reveals the British Army’s Ajax armoured vehicle may be exposing troops to dangerous levels of carbon monoxide and other toxic fumes due to a combination of mechanical defects, faulty equipment, and potential leaks. The report raises concerns about the project’s future and the need for further funding to address the issues.

A critical safety report has revealed potentially dangerous levels of toxic fumes , including carbon monoxide , within the British Army 's £6.3 billion Ajax armoured vehicle , raising serious concerns about the health of troops.

The report, exclusively obtained by the Mail on Sunday, details a complex web of issues contributing to the problem, rather than a single definitive cause. This revelation has sent ripples through the Ministry of Defence, suggesting the already troubled project may require substantial additional public funding to rectify a multitude of flaws.

The investigation stems from an incident last November during Exercise Titan Storm on Salisbury Plain, where 33 soldiers operating 23 Ajax vehicles experienced a range of debilitating symptoms, including nausea, vomiting, numbness, hearing loss, muscle pain, and pins and needles. The Army had planned to deploy 589 Ajax vehicles as the core of its armoured strike brigades for the next three decades.

However, the program has been consistently plagued by setbacks. Originally slated for service entry in 2017, the 40-ton vehicles have faced numerous challenges, leading former Defence Secretary Ben Wallace to label the project as 'ridiculous'. Initial trials were halted due to reports of hearing damage among soldiers, necessitating assessments for 310 personnel. The safety investigation identified a 'multi-factor combination' of problems, encompassing faulty headsets, mechanical defects, potential missing air filters, and leaks.

These issues collectively contribute to the accumulation of harmful carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide fumes inside the vehicle. Inspectors also noted problems with the vehicle's tracks, loose or missing engine deck bolts, and unreliable power units, all of which exacerbate the risk of exposure to noise, vibration, heat, fumes, and increased workload for the crew.

The report highlights that while the Ajax vehicle is not inherently unsafe when properly maintained and operated, the convergence of these factors can create conditions conducive to illness among personnel. The investigation’s findings suggest that the soldiers’ symptoms are 'consistent' with exposure to carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide. While the report doesn't pinpoint a single culprit, it emphasizes the interplay between platform condition, environmental stressors, system reliability, user behaviour under pressure, training variability, cold exposure, and potential fume exposure.

Colonel Hamish de Bretton-Gordon, a former tank regiment commander, pointed out that addressing issues like missing or faulty filters is a relatively straightforward fix, but requires dedicated funding. The Ministry of Defence was scheduled to provide an update to Parliament on the Ajax project last Thursday, but the announcement has been postponed until early this week.

Sources indicate that a complete cancellation of the project is unlikely, but the safety report significantly increases the likelihood of the MoD needing to allocate millions more pounds to address the identified problems. The MoD has affirmed that the safety of its personnel is paramount and that an update will be provided to Parliament shortly.

The situation underscores the complexities and potential costs associated with large-scale military procurement projects and the critical importance of ensuring the safety and well-being of soldiers





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Ajax Armoured Vehicle Ministry Of Defence Carbon Monoxide Toxic Fumes Army Safety Report

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