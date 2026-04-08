Army Secretary Driscoll Vows to Stay Amidst Tensions with Defense Secretary Hegseth

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has declared he will not resign, despite ongoing disagreements with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and speculation about his future. This comes amidst the backdrop of internal conflicts and shifting power dynamics within the Pentagon, including the recent ousting of Driscoll's ally, General Randy George. The news highlights a power struggle, policy disagreements, and personal ambitions within the Trump administration's military leadership.

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll has affirmed he will not step down, despite ongoing disagreements with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth . The affirmation comes amidst swirling speculation about his future, fueled by the recent removal of General Randy George , a close ally of Driscoll, from his post. These developments have added further tension to the already contentious situation surrounding the US involvement in Iran .

Driscoll's relationship with Hegseth has been strained due to various policy disagreements, including the Defense Secretary's efforts to block the promotion of several Army officers. However, Driscoll has firmly denied any plans to resign or otherwise leave his position. In a statement released to the press, Driscoll emphasized his unwavering commitment to his role, stating that serving under President Trump has been an honor and that he remains dedicated to ensuring America possesses the most formidable land-fighting force globally. The White House has also offered its support for Driscoll, with a spokesperson highlighting the Army's achievements in Iran and praising Driscoll's leadership. The spokeswoman asserted that the President, with leaders like Secretary Driscoll, has effectively re-focused the military on readiness and lethality. The Army's accomplishments, particularly within Operation Epic Fury, have been emphasized, as has the diminishing capabilities of Iran's military. Hegseth's spokesperson, Sean Parnell, has also publicly dismissed the notion of any tension between Hegseth and Driscoll, emphasizing the strong working relationships Hegseth maintains with all service secretaries. Parnell highlighted the alignment between Hegseth and Vice President JD Vance in executing President Trump's agenda, and described their collaborative and respectful working dynamic. However, sources suggest a different narrative behind the scenes. They indicate that Hegseth has harbored concerns about Driscoll potentially replacing him, particularly since the March 2025 group chat controversy. One official cited Hegseth's insecurity, exacerbated by his close aides, as a driving factor. As the relationship between Driscoll and Hegseth reportedly deteriorated, Driscoll sought assistance from Vice President Vance. Reports suggest that Parnell, the Pentagon spokesman, may be positioning himself to succeed Driscoll. Although a senior Pentagon official stated that both Parnell and Driscoll are currently focused on their present roles, the official acknowledged the possibility of Parnell being considered for the position due to his high profile within the Department. Speculation about Driscoll's potential dismissal intensified after the ousting of his ally, General George. Parnell, who has served as an aide to Hegseth, has been a staunch advocate of his boss's stance against the media and was tasked with overseeing the review of the US's withdrawal from Afghanistan. Prior to his current role, Parnell ran for political office, ultimately suspending his campaign amidst legal disputes. Some officials have suggested Parnell's combat experience in Afghanistan makes him a strong candidate. However, others defend Driscoll's performance, highlighting his institutional changes and focus on critical military matters. Driscoll has worked closely with General George, including jointly gathering lessons learned from the war in Ukraine





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Dan Driscoll Pete Hegseth Army Secretary Defense Secretary Pentagon Trump Administration Randy George Sean Parnell Iran Military

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