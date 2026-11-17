The US Army secured a 75-year lease for REalloys at Utah's Tooele Depot to reduce reliance on China for critical rare earth metals dysprosium and terbium.

The United States Army has entered a historic non-binding term sheet with REalloys to host a critical rare earth metal processing facility at the Tooele Army Depot in Utah. Announced on November 3, this agreement establishes an initial 50-year lease that can be extended for an additional 25 years. This total duration of up to 75 years is fifteen times longer than the standard cap permitted by current law, signaling the extreme urgency of the situation.

Strategic Lease Duration and Security Goals

The Army is treating the vulnerability of its supply chain as a multi-generational problem rather than a temporary disruption. By signing a lease that could outlast everyone currently involved in the negotiations, the defense department is securing a permanent solution for a shortage it expects to persist for decades. This unprecedented commitment highlights the strategic importance of securing domestic access to materials essential for modern military technology.

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Most of the general public has not heard of dysprosium or terbium, yet these two heavy rare earth metals are indispensable for powering the advanced systems used by the US military. The Army is prioritizing the ability to process these materials from oxides straight through to magnets within its own perimeter. This level of vertical integration ensures that the defense industry can trace the origin of every gram of material used in its equipment.

Breaking the Near 100% China Monopoly

The primary driver behind this massive infrastructure investment is the near 100% global monopoly held by China on the processing of dysprosium and terbium. Until recently, nearly every pound of these critical materials passed through Chinese control before reaching any other destination. This dependency created a severe national security vulnerability that left Western buyers subject to Chinese regulatory approval and potential export bans.

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Recent regulatory changes have exacerbated these risks. Western buyers now require specific export licenses for seven rare earth elements, including dysprosium and terbium. Furthermore, new sourcing rules prohibit contractors from delivering rare earth magnets if the materials were mined, refined, or produced in China, Russia, North Korea, or Iran. These restrictions force a complete overhaul of supply chain transparency and logistics.

Tooele Facility Capabilities and Production Targets

The planned facility at the Tooele Army Depot is designed to turn out 15 tonnes of terbium oxide and 30 tonnes of dysprosium oxide each year. REalloys aims to build the biggest plant in the West for turning heavy rare earths into metal. While the initial agreement focuses on oxides, the company has the capability to expand into magnet production if market conditions and customer demand justify the further investment.

This domestic production capacity is critical because North America currently lacks the industrial infrastructure to convert raw mined material into defense-ready metal. A mine or a separation plant does not automatically provide a contractor with usable components. The final steps of refining the material and obtaining approval from defense buyers require specialized facilities that are currently located overseas.

Supply Chain Integration and Future Timelines

REalloys is mitigating future risks through a binding 15-year deal with Critical Metals to sell 15% of the rare earth material from its Greenland project. This agreement provides a long-term source of supply that is entirely outside of Chinese control. By securing raw materials from Greenland, REalloys ensures that the Tooele plant will have consistent access to the inputs needed for production.

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The Army gets all of this strategic advantage without putting taxpayer dollars at risk. The land remains federal property, and a second revenue stream kicks in for the Army once the plant is operating. Under the terms of the agreement, the Army receives first dibs on any dysprosium and terbium made at Tooele, securing a direct line of supply for its weapons systems.

Implementation faces a tight deadline as the Pentagon's new sourcing rules kick in on January 1. However, the new plant at Tooele will not be built overnight. To bridge this gap, REalloys plans to produce the required oxides well before the full Tooele facility is operational. This interim supply strategy ensures that defense contractors can comply with the new regulations without interruption.

The Pentagon was already working with REalloys on similar projects before this announcement. Earlier this year, the Defense Logistics Agency awarded its Ohio unit a contract to design a plant for samarium and gadolinium. This prior collaboration demonstrates a broader strategy to rebuild American metal production capabilities across multiple critical elements.

The broader context of this investment includes rising military hardware sales. Lockheed Martin reported that F-35 sales rose by $710 million in the third quarter due to higher production and sustainment volume. This increased production rate will drive higher demand for rare earth metals, making the Tooele facility even more vital to sustaining US military readiness in the coming years.