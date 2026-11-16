Army Whistleblower Says Warnings Were Dismissed Before Deadly Iran Attack

A US Army major alleges leaders ignored warnings before the deadly Iran attack at Port Shuaiba, Kuwait, prompting Democrats to demand a probe into military leaders.

A U.S. Army major wounded in a deadly Iran attack has alleged that Army leaders ignored repeated warnings about thin protection at a command post in Kuwait. Maj. Stephen Ramsbottom, who filed the complaint and was among the dozens wounded in the strike, described the Feb. 28 attack on Port Shuaiba as a tactical failure. The complaint was reported on Sunday.

Ramsbottom attributed the failure to the Army, its leadership and himself. He said he had twice raised concerns about the lack of protection from aerial attacks with his superiors, and was told that they did not have to worry about protection. The attack remains the deadliest on American troops since 2021.

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Warnings Dismissed Before Port Shuaiba Strike

Ramsbottom said a counter-drone system never arrived at Shuaiba and that he does not know whether it was ever ordered or requested. His account centers on the gap between the concerns he raised and the protections that were actually in place at the post.

Pete Hegseth, the U.S. Secretary of War, said at a press conference that occasionally one drone gets through, which the Pentagon calls a squirter. He said that in this case the drone hit a tactical operations center that was fortified, and added that these are powerful weapons.

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Hegseth said days after the war began that the Defense Department prioritized protecting U.S. troops and moved the vast majority of them off the X, out of range of Iranian fire. Around a week before the U.S. and Israel launched their attacks on Iran, around 70 members of the U.S. Army's 103rd Sustainment Command were at the post.

Pentagon Disputes Claims of Weak Port Shuaiba Defenses

The Pentagon disputes reporting that the position was poorly protected. Spokesperson Sean Parnell said a Tactical Operations Center is not a makeshift office space and that the secure facility was fortified with 6-foot walls.

Ramsbottom told a Colorado news station in March that the post was surrounded by T-walls, steel-reinforced concrete barriers that protect against mortars and rockets. In April, he said the facility was protected against legacy threats such as mortar fire and car bombs, but not against modern aerial attacks by drones or missiles.

CBS reported in April that the unit was unprepared to provide any defense for itself and was not a fortified position. One soldier described the fort as a bunch of little tin buildings where troops could set up makeshift offices. A 2021 photograph showed what appeared to be a thin metal rooftop over the building, though it was unclear whether any reinforcement existed underneath.

CBS also reported in April that missile alarms had sounded several hours before the attack, alerting around 60 troops to take cover as a ballistic missile flew overhead. An all-clear alert reportedly sounded around 30 minutes before the Iranian drone hit, and troops told the outlet that officers removed their helmets and resumed work at their desks.

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A team sent to scout the post before troops were relocated there reportedly found that the threat warning system was not working. Troops said repairs were made to make it operational before the strike. U.S. Army Central has said the alarm system at the facility was working at the time of the attack.

Congress Seeks Briefing on Iran Attack Protections

Democrats in Congress are pressing for public hearings and a classified briefing. Rep. Maggie Goodlander of New Hampshire described the handling of the attack as a profound failure of leadership, and said the Pentagon cannot be allowed to stonewall Congress.

Goodlander's call cited earlier whistleblower reports about delayed medical care for wounded servicemembers, mistreatment of families, and concerns around the Army's investigation into the attack. Those reports form the basis for the oversight demands now being made.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D, Conn.), the ranking member on the Senate's Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations, reportedly sent a letter on Sunday to the Pentagon requesting a classified briefing with Pete Hegseth and all force protection assessments for the post. Blumenthal wrote that misjudgments by political appointees likely led to increased vulnerability and greater casualties.

Blumenthal said the families of the six fallen servicemembers, the wounded survivors and the American people deserve full transparency and accountability. The findings of the Army investigation were presented to families of the slain servicemembers in July, but they have not been publicly disclosed. The source does not specify a date for the requested briefing or the proposed public hearings.