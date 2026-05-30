Liverpool have parted ways with Arne Slot just one year after he led them to the Premier League title, citing a need for change. Slot is now reportedly the leading candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri at AC Milan.

Arne Slot has been sacked as Liverpool head coach just one year after leading the club to the Premier League title. The decision was announced on Saturday, with the club releasing a lengthy statement expressing gratitude for Slot's contributions.

Slot leaves with a record of 66 wins, 18 draws, and 29 losses from 113 matches. His crowning moment was delivering the club's 20th league title in the 2024-25 season, the second in 35 years.

However, the joy of that triumph quickly dissipated as fans grew unhappy with Liverpool's conservative playing style. Many called for a return to the 'heavy metal football' under Jurgen Klopp. Star forward Mohamed Salah shared this criticism, leading to tensions behind the scenes. The club acknowledged that despite Slot's success, a change in direction was necessary to move forward.

Departing Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola is the overwhelming favorite to succeed Slot at Anfield. Iraola guided Bournemouth to a sixth-place finish and Europa League qualification, impressing with an attacking style. Other candidates include Lens manager Pierre Sage, Crystal Palace's Oliver Glasner, and Stuttgart head coach Sebastian Hoeneß. Slot's sacking came as a surprise given his title win, but the club's hierarchy concluded that the team's trajectory required a fresh approach.

The board thanked Slot for his professionalism and noted that he will always hold a special place in Liverpool's history. Slot is now being linked with a swift return to management. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, he has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Massimiliano Allegri at AC Milan. Talks are reportedly already underway between the Dutchman and the Italian giants.

Milan finished fifth in Serie A and missed out on Champions League qualification for the second straight season. Slot's ability to win the Premier League in his first season makes him an attractive option for clubs seeking immediate success. His tactical acumen and calm demeanor could help revive Milan's fortunes. Liverpool's statement highlighted Slot's role during a difficult period following the tragic death of midfielder Diogo Jota last summer.

The club praised his compassion and humanity in guiding the team through that loss. However, they stressed that change was needed to keep the club progressing. The statement read: 'From the moment we first encountered Arne, it was clear he is a leader in his field. He embraced responsibility and delivered a league title in his first season.

Nevertheless, we have collectively concluded that a change of direction is best for the team's trajectory. This does not diminish his work or the respect we have for him.

' The club wished Slot well in his next role. Slot's legacy at Liverpool is secure as the manager who ended a 35-year wait for a league title. His 113 matches produced a win rate of over 58 percent. While his style may not have thrilled fans, his results were undeniable.

Now, as he eyes a potential move to Milan, the football world watches to see if he can replicate his success in Serie A. Liverpool, meanwhile, will turn to a new coach to restore the attacking identity that defined an era





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