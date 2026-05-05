Arnold's Historic Pub Gears Up for 300th Anniversary with Major Refurbishment

The Robin Hood and Little John pub in Arnold is undergoing a significant renovation project in preparation for its 300th anniversary celebrations. The pub, dating back to 1726, will receive both exterior and interior improvements, with a large party planned to mark the milestone.

Arnold 's most historic pub, the Robin Hood and Little John, is preparing for a significant milestone – its 300th anniversary. To ensure it looks its best for the celebrations, the pub is undergoing a comprehensive refurbishment ahead of a large-scale party planned for later in the year.

Established in 1726, the pub originally functioned as a coaching inn, providing respite for travellers and a place to change horses before tackling the steep ascent of Red Hill, now known as the A60 Mansfield Road in the Redhill area. The renovation project, managed in phases by owners Everards, commences on Tuesday, May 5th, with a focus on exterior improvements. The initial stage involves the erection of scaffolding, essential roofing repairs, and a revitalizing new coat of paint.

The refurbishment will then transition indoors in June, promising a refreshed and modernised interior while preserving the pub’s rich heritage. Dave Pears, the pub’s landlord for the past decade, expressed his enthusiasm for the project, stating that the building is beginning to show its age and deserves some tender loving care. He assured patrons that the pub will remain open throughout the improvement works, with the construction teams meticulously planning to minimise disruption during operating hours.

Customers will be able to observe the progress of the renovations as they unfold. While acknowledging potential temporary closures of certain areas or the need to reschedule events to accommodate the work, Dave promised a stunning new look. The anniversary celebrations will culminate in a grand party, with the date to be announced soon.

The pub is actively encouraging customers to contribute to the festivities by sharing their cherished memories and photographs from their time spent at the Robin Hood and Little John. The aim is to create a captivating visual display featuring a collage of submitted photos, showcasing the pub’s enduring appeal and its place in the local community. Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, local historian Bob Massey will deliver a special talk delving into the pub’s fascinating history.

Lincoln Green, the brewery that currently operates the Robin Hood and Little John, will also commemorate the occasion by brewing a special anniversary beer. The pub’s history includes a period under the ownership of Home Ales, and efforts are being made to invite former brewery employees to share their recollections and experiences.

The Robin Hood and Little John stands as a testament to the potential for revitalising neglected establishments, not merely restoring them to their former glory but enhancing their appeal and resilience. After a period of disuse and being boarded up for 18 months, Lincoln Green breathed new life into the building in 2014. Since then, it has flourished, earning recognition as the area’s premier cask ale outlet, boasting an impressive selection of 20 hand pulls.

The pub has received accolades from CAMRA, including Pub of the Year and National Cider Pub of the Year. Recent enhancements include the transformation of the courtyard into a delightful roof garden, which Dave describes as the best suntrap in Arnold, providing an ideal space for relaxation after work or enjoying the weekend sunshine. Live music performances will be a regular feature in the outdoor area throughout the summer.

The unusual parentheses around the word 'and' in the pub’s name are a deliberate nod to the original hand-painted signage, a detail preserved in a 1905 photograph displayed above the fireplace in the lounge





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Arnold Pub Robin Hood And Little John Anniversary Refurbishment Lincoln Green CAMRA Local History Brewery Cask Ale

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