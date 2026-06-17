Arnold Schwarzenegger and Girlfriend Heather Milligan Make Rare Public Appearance at Climate Summit

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan attended the Austrian World Summit in Vienna, supporting his climate initiative among global leaders.

Arnold Schwarzenegger , 78, and his longtime girlfriend Heather Milligan , 51, made a rare public appearance together as they attended the Austrian World Summit in Vienna on Tuesday.

The event, held at the historic Hofburg Palace, focused on climate action and featured prominent figures such as former US Vice President Kamala Harris, Austria's President Alexander Van der Bellen, and Austrian Chancellor Christian Stocker. Schwarzenegger's The Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative was a central part of the summit, which according to organizers aims to provide a platform for concrete solutions, inspiring ideas, and networking among climate leaders, businesses, and individuals.

The couple's relationship began in 2012 after Schwarzenegger recovered from shoulder surgery. He was referred to Milligan, a physical therapist, by actor Sylvester Stallone, who praised her expertise. After completing therapy, Schwarzenegger asked her out for lunch to thank her, and their romance blossomed. Milligan runs Elite OrthoSport in Los Angeles, a clinic that treats elite athletes from the NFL, NBA, and WWE.

Schwarzenegger has often visited the clinic, enjoying conversations with sports stars, though he humorously noted they made him feel like a 'little chicken' compared to their athletic prowess. Schwarzenegger describes their relationship as 'fantastic' and admires Milligan's independence and strong work ethic. They have largely kept their romance private, with only occasional public sightings, such as dinner at Nobu Malibu in April and at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica in April 2025, often accompanied by diplomats like Edward Djerejian.

Before Milligan, Schwarzenegger was married to Maria Shriver, a member of the Kennedy family. Their marriage ended amid scandal when it was revealed he had fathered a son with their housekeeper, Mildred Baena. That son, Joseph Baena, now 28, has become a bodybuilder with his father's guidance. Despite the past turmoil, Schwarzenegger and Shriver remain on good terms, as seen in a 2017 family photo with their children





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Arnold Schwarzenegger Heather Milligan Austrian World Summit Climate Initiative Relationship

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