Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan Display Enduring Romance with Malibu Dinner Date

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his partner of over a decade, Heather Milligan, were recently seen enjoying a romantic dinner at Nobu Malibu, signaling their relationship remains strong. The couple, known for their privacy, have been together since 2012 after meeting through a recommendation from Sylvester Stallone.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Heather Milligan have once again sparked interest with a recent public appearance, reaffirming their enduring romance of over a decade. The couple was spotted enjoying a dinner date at the exclusive Nobu Malibu restaurant, a popular haunt for celebrities.

Milligan, a 51-year-old physical therapist, and Schwarzenegger, the 78-year-old action icon, have largely maintained a private relationship since they began dating in 2012. Their connection began after Schwarzenegger sought Milligan’s expertise following shoulder surgery, a recommendation made by fellow actor Sylvester Stallone. Stallone highly praised Milligan’s skills, stating she was the go-to therapist for athletes, possessing a deep understanding of their needs. Their relationship blossomed in the aftermath of Schwarzenegger’s separation from Maria Shriver, his wife of 25 years.

The split followed a scandal involving Schwarzenegger’s paternity of a son, Joseph Baena, with their former housekeeper, Mildred Baena. Joseph Baena has since followed in his father’s footsteps, pursuing a career in bodybuilding with Schwarzenegger’s guidance. The couple’s recent outing at Nobu Malibu marks a rare public sighting, their last being in April 2025 at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica.

Schwarzenegger was observed sporting a classic look with a black blazer, t-shirt, and jeans, while Milligan embraced a summery aesthetic in a stylish white ensemble, complete with dark sunglasses despite the evening hour. Her outfit highlighted her athletic build, demonstrating her commitment to fitness, a shared passion with Schwarzenegger. Schwarzenegger has consistently spoken highly of Milligan, praising her independence, work ethic, and compassionate nature.

He has described their relationship as ‘fantastic’ and admires her dedication to her family, particularly her care for her parents and grandmother. He often visits her clinic, Elite OrthoSport, where she treats professional athletes from various sports leagues, and enjoys engaging with them during their therapy sessions. The actor has expressed deep respect for Milligan’s strength and character, noting her ability to balance a successful career with her family responsibilities.

Their connection, built on shared values and mutual admiration, continues to flourish away from the constant glare of the public eye, proving that their bond remains strong after more than ten years together. This latest sighting offers a glimpse into their private world and reinforces the longevity of their relationship





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