Arnold Schwarzenegger's Son, Joseph Baena, Opens Up About Father's Influence on His Bodybuilding Career

Joseph Baena, son of Arnold Schwarzenegger, talks about his bodybuilding journey and how his father, a bodybuilding legend, has influenced him, his training and achievements.

Joseph Baena , the son of Arnold Schwarzenegger , has shared insights into his burgeoning bodybuilding career and the significant influence his father has had on his journey. The 28-year-old, who is rapidly making a name for himself in the competitive bodybuilding circuit, credits the Terminator actor, 78, for his encouragement, guidance, and unwavering support.

Baena's recent achievements include securing the INBA Iron Gladiator Classic Physique title, adding to a string of victories in Colorado across multiple categories, including the Men’s Open Bodybuilding Heavy Weight Class and both Novice divisions. This follows in the footsteps of his father, a bodybuilding icon who secured seven Mr. Olympia titles before transitioning to a successful career in Hollywood and later, politics.

Baena has been training alongside his father at the legendary Gold's Gym in Venice Beach, where Schwarzenegger has been actively involved, providing hands-on support and training advice during their workouts. In an interview with GQ magazine, Baena revealed that his father ignited his passion for bodybuilding during his college years. He fondly recalled, 'My dad gave me the bodybuilding encyclopedia.' This introduction sparked his initial interest, leading him to explore the techniques and principles of the sport.

He stated, 'I was flipping through that, trying to learn how to grow the biceps, and I fell in love with weightlifting.' Baena's initial curiosity soon evolved into a deeper commitment and lifestyle change. He elaborated on his transformation, emphasizing, 'I fell in love with eating healthy. I fell in love with learning about the body and how it reacts to training, and I became very passionate about it.'

Furthermore, Baena spoke about the invaluable experience of training with his father. He praised Schwarzenegger's mentorship, saying, 'He’s the best training partner. I don’t know what to say.' He credited his father for maintaining his discipline in the gym, emphasizing, 'He pushes me. He makes sure that I don’t slack off in the gym. When the carbs are low and the calories are low and I start getting tired, he pumps me up.'

The relationship between Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger has been the subject of much public interest. Baena was 13 years old when Schwarzenegger publicly acknowledged him as his son in 2011, born from an affair with the actor's former housekeeper, Mildred Patricia Baena. This revelation led to the end of Schwarzenegger's 25-year marriage to journalist Maria Shriver, whose divorce was finalized in 2021.

The actor shares four other children with Shriver: daughters Katherine and Christina, and sons Patrick and Christopher. Despite attempts at reconciliation within the family, reports suggest a degree of distance between Joseph and his half-siblings, particularly noticeable at public events like the premiere of Schwarzenegger’s FUBAR season two. This separation underscores the complexities of their family dynamic, stemming from the circumstances surrounding Joseph's birth.

Schwarzenegger himself has reflected on the past, expressing remorse for his actions and acknowledging the pain caused. He has emphasized the importance of moving forward and maintaining positive relationships with his children, as he told Men's Journal in 2017, 'You can't go back - if I could, in reality, be Terminator, of course I would go back in time and would say, 'Arnold … no.' He continues to be a supportive figure in his son's bodybuilding career.





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