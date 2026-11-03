Arrest Warrant Issued For Lying Lamborghini Driver Who Skipped Sentencing

An arrest warrant has been issued for Humaira Batool, who skipped her sentencing for a fatal 143mph Lamborghini crash. She is accused of faking illness to avoid justice.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Humaira Batool, a twenty-six-year-old driver convicted of causing death by dangerous driving in a fatal Lamborghini crash. The warrant was issued by Leeds Crown Court after Batool failed to appear for her scheduled sentencing hearing regarding the death of Mohammed Shaan Hussain. Prosecutors and the presiding judge stated that her absence was a deliberate attempt to avoid the legal consequences of her actions and the resulting prison sentence. This development marks the latest chapter in a case defined by conflicting testimonies and decisive video evidence that contradicted the driver's initial claims.

False Claims And Fatal Crash Details

The fatal incident occurred in the early hours of December twenty-first, twenty-twenty-two, on the M62 motorway near Ripponden in West Yorkshire. Batool and Hussain, who was twenty years old and from Bradford, had been racing a rented Lamborghini Urus supercar valued at two-hundred and twenty-thousand pounds. Witnesses and the court learned that Hussain had hired the vehicle specifically to collect a friend from HMP Leeds. The crash took place under wet and hazardous driving conditions, resulting in the high-performance vehicle striking a barrier at a recorded speed of one hundred and forty-three miles per hour.

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Upon impact, the luxury SUV overturned and burst into a significant explosion. Hussain remained trapped inside the wreckage as the vehicle ignited. Bystanders and other motorists attempted urgently to rescue him from the burning car, but their efforts were severely hindered by the intense heat and fire. The vehicle suffered a catastrophic structural failure, leading to what experts described as a very significant explosion that engulfed the interior. Tragically, Hussain did not survive the initial crash or the subsequent fire, cementing the tragic outcome of the high-speed race.

CCTV Evidence Contradicts Driver Testimony

During the trial at Leeds Crown Court, Batool initially told jurors that she had been asleep in the passenger seat at the time of the collision. She claimed that Hussain had taken control of the vehicle and was responsible for the excessive speed. However, this testimony was directly refuted by CCTV footage captured at traffic lights shortly before the fatal crash. The video clearly showed Batool leaving the passenger seat and moving to take control of the driver's seat, proving she was behind the wheel moments before the accident.

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Confronted with this visual evidence, Batool admitted to driving but offered a different explanation for the loss of control. She alleged that Hussain was fiddling with the controls inside the Lamborghini, causing the car to repeatedly surge in speed without her input. She attempted to shift the blame for the dangerous driving to her deceased friend, claiming mechanical interference rather than driver error. This narrative formed a central part of her defense strategy during the initial trial proceedings.

Expert Rebuttal And Judicial Scrutiny

The court heard testimony from a Lamborghini expert who directly challenged Batool's claims about the vehicle's mechanics. The expert stated that there is no feature or mechanical fault in the car that would cause the speed to increase in the manner described. The only plausible explanation for the surging acceleration was the physical input of a person, specifically a driver's right foot pressing the accelerator. This expert opinion effectively dismantled the defense's argument that the car was malfunctioning or being manipulated by the passenger.

Despite the overwhelming evidence, Batool continued to maintain her version of events throughout the trial. The prosecution argued that her statements were inconsistent and designed to mislead the jury. The judge noted the seriousness of the deception, particularly given the loss of life. The expert's findings were pivotal in establishing that the driver, not the passenger, was responsible for the vehicle's uncontrollable speed and the subsequent crash.

Flight From Justice And Arrest Warrant

Batool failed to appear at Leeds Crown Court on the day her sentencing was scheduled. She provided a medical excuse, claiming she was attending an Accident and Emergency department due to a flare-up of endometriosis. She told the court that a flare-up prompted her attendance at A&E in the early hours of the morning. However, Judge Ray Singh expressed strong skepticism regarding her explanation and the legitimacy of her medical emergency.

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Judge Singh stated that he believed Batool was using her health issues as a ruse to avoid her sentence. He noted that emergency services had attended her call but advised her to go to A&E without rushing her in an ambulance, suggesting the condition was not life-threatening at that moment. The judge concluded that despite all the claims made to him, this was a clear case where the defendant was avoiding being dealt with by way of sentence. Consequently, he issued a warrant for her arrest to bring her before him at the very earliest opportunity.

Prosecutor Condemns Deceptive Behavior

Prosecutor Christopher Dunn strongly condemned Batool's actions, describing her illness claim as a calculated ruse. He argued that the defendant has lied from first to last and has attempted, on a number of occasions, to thwart the proceedings. The prosecution emphasized that it is entirely clear that she is trying to avoid justice and the punishment she rightfully deserves for her role in the fatal crash. Their statement underscored the deliberate nature of her absence from court.

Batool sustained serious injuries in the crash, including burns to approximately ten percent of her body and a shattered tibia. She told witnesses that the flames had melted her seatbelt, which allowed her to escape the vehicle before it exploded. Despite her injuries, she survived the incident and faced the full weight of the law. The issuance of the arrest warrant ensures that she will now face judicial scrutiny for the death of Mohammed Shaan Hussain and her attempts to evade responsibility for her actions during the race.