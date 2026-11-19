Police arrest Peter Van Der Steen and a teenager in Armidale following raids linked to alleged terror threats against Melbourne Airport and Canberra Parliament.

Authorities have arrested a teenager and musician Peter Van Der Steen in connection with an alleged terror plot targeting key Australian landmarks. National Security Investigators executed raids in Armidale, NSW, on Wednesday following intelligence regarding threats made on October 28 and 29. The suspected targets included Melbourne Airport and Canberra's Federal Parliament.

Details of the Armidale Police Raid

Investigators targeted a weatherboard home in the NSW Northern Tablelands after officers spotted the unnamed teenager acting suspiciously near a payphone on October 29. During the search, detectives discovered a significant cache of items that they allege were intended for violent acts. This included replica gel blasters, imitation firearms, knives, and a crossbow.

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Police also seized what they described as bomb-like paraphernalia and components used to create improvised explosives. Officers documented the seizure of these items alongside household objects, including the family card game Exploding Kittens. The discovery of electronic devices containing violent extremist material further supported the investigation into potential attacks.

Political Background of Peter Van Der Steen

Peter Van Der Steen is a 63-year-old musician who previously ran for the Trumpet of Patriots party in the Parkes electorate. He received 2,556 votes, representing 2.44 per cent of the total votes cast in that 2025 election. The party was founded by billionaire Clive Palmer and contested the federal election during that period.

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Van Der Steen faces nine counts of unauthorized possession or use of prohibited firearms, along with one count for possessing a prohibited weapon. He is also charged with the supply, acquisition, and possession of ammunition. Police found handwritten notes at the residence espousing nationalist and racist extremist ideology.

Charges and Legal Proceedings for the Teenager

The teenager has been charged with four counts of making hoax threats against public targets. Additional charges include possessing violent extremist material and unauthorized possession of prohibited firearms. He is also accused of collecting documents likely to facilitate terrorist acts.

Due to legal protections regarding his identity, the minor cannot be named in public reports. He appeared before the NSW Children's Court on Thursday and did not apply for bail. The court has scheduled his next appearance for November 26 to address these serious allegations.

Next Steps in the National Security Investigation

Peter Van Der Steen was scheduled to appear at Sydney Bail Court on Thursday to face his charges. National Security Investigations detectives confirmed that all seized items will undergo specialist forensic examination. Police are continuing to investigate the potential use of the collected materials in connection with the alleged terror plot.