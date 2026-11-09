Arrests Made at Jamie Foxx Halloween Party Following Stabbing

Police arrested a juvenile at Jamie Foxx's Thousand Oaks residence after a stabbing incident disrupted the annual SKVLK Fest Halloween party hosted by his daughter Anelise.

Law enforcement officials intervened at the Thousand Oaks, California residence of actor and musician Jamie Foxx on Saturday during his annual SKVLK Fest Halloween party. The event, which is hosted by Foxx's eighteen-year-old daughter Anelise Foxx, drew police attention after reports of a violent incident involving a stabbing. Authorities confirmed that at least one individual was taken into custody while first responders treated an injury on the premises. This disruption marked a stark contrast to the celebratory atmosphere originally intended for the large-scale gathering at the celebrity's private estate.

Stabbing Incident Leads to Custody

According to the Ventura County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the property for a party-related call on Saturday. A spokesperson for the Sheriff's Office stated on Sunday that a juvenile was arrested in connection with the disturbance. Law enforcement sources told TMZ that a male suspect was taken into custody on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators were looking into reports that a male victim had sustained a stab wound to the neck.

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Paramedics and deputies treated the victim's injuries at the scene before the situation was fully secured. The wound was described as superficial by first responders who handled the initial triage. The arrest of the suspect and the treatment of the injured party were the primary focal points for law enforcement throughout the night. Police sources indicated that the incident was isolated to a specific conflict between partygoers rather than a random act of violence.

Party Rules and Guest Conduct

The SKVLK Fest Halloween party had strict guidelines posted on site to ensure guest safety and property protection. A sign visible at the bash outlined several house rules, including a prohibition on uninvited guests and the use of household appliances. Attendees were explicitly instructed to respect the host and the property, with a zero-tolerance policy for weapons, whether real or fake.

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Additional rules stated that drugs and alcohol were prohibited at the event. Guests were required to ensure their costumes were safe and fun, with specific restrictions against dressing as police officers, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials, or any government agents. Despite these clear instructions, the enforcement of the no-weapons rule became critical when the stabbing occurred. Video footage from the party showed numerous individuals placed in handcuffs and ordered to leave the grounds.

Celebrity Presence and Past Incidents

Several musical performers were scheduled to appear at the bash, including Offset, DJ Stevie J, and OhGeesy. Jamie Foxx documented highlights from the event on his Instagram Stories, posting messages about the performances. He wrote about Offset and DJ Stevie J, noting that they got many hits and asking fans which songs to perform next. Another post featured rapper OhGeesy performing to a crowd, with Foxx praising his daughter Anelise Foxx for organizing the successful event.

This year's incident mirrors a similar uncomfortable moment from the previous year. At the 2024 SKVLK Fest, Foxx personally confronted attendees after an individual threw an object at rapper GloRilla during her performance. Foxx expressed deep disappointment, asking why someone would throw items at the stage and telling the crowd they did not deserve the free show. He emphasized that throwing objects into his home was unacceptable behavior.

Estate Details and Future Outlook

Jamie Foxx purchased the fourty-acre estate in Thousand Oaks in 2007 for ten point five million dollars. The seventeen thousand square foot Mediterranean-style home features ten bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, a library, a gym, and an Olympic-sized pool. The property includes two guest houses, tennis courts, and extensive playing fields, providing a secluded environment for large gatherings.

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The Daily Mail has contacted representatives for Jamie Foxx and the Ventura County Sheriff's Office for further comments on the arrest and investigation. It remains unclear if Foxx was present at the home during the time of the stabbing. The actor recently welcomed a baby with his girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp and is also the father of two other daughters, Corinne and Anelise. Authorities continue to process the details of the assault charge as the community reflects on the safety measures at high-profile celebrity events.