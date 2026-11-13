Arrests Made in Death of Surfing Legend Kurt Van Dyke in Costa Rica

Costa Rican police arrest two suspects, including the girlfriend of late surfing icon Kurt Van Dyke, for his murder in a beachside apartment.

Costa Rica n authorities have arrested two individuals in connection with the death of prominent California surfing legend Kurt Van Dyke. The arrests came months after the 66-year-old was found dead in his apartment in the Caribbean coastal town of Puerto Viejo de Talamanca.

Van Dyke, a figure deeply respected in the global surfing community, was discovered beneath his bed in February. His girlfriend, identified in reports only as Arroyo, had initially claimed that armed intruders had killed him during a home invasion.

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Arrest Details and Suspect Identities

Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency confirmed the detention of Arroyo and a 34-year-old man named Gutiérrez. The arrests occurred following a targeted police operation in the Roxana district of Pococí. Officers raided three homes in the area, leading to the capture of the suspects on suspicion of participating in Van Dyke's murder.

Local media outlets released footage showing a man, covered with a sheet to protect his identity, being escorted to a vehicle by heavily armed police officers. The Judicial Investigation Agency declined to disclose the full legal names of the two detainees, referring to them primarily by surname or initial identification in public statements.

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Crime Scene and Initial Investigation

When Van Dyke's body was first discovered, forensic evidence indicated signs of asphyxiation and multiple stab wounds. A knife was found lying beside his body under the bed. The scene suggested a violent struggle or a staged event, prompting a deep dive into the narrative provided by Arroyo.

Arroyo, 31, had told investigators she was taking a shower when two armed men broke into their beachside apartment. She alleged that the intruders held them at gunpoint, killed Van Dyke, tied her up, and then fled the scene in a 2013 Hyundai Elantra that was stolen from the property. The discrepancy between her account and the physical evidence likely fueled the renewed investigation.

Surfing Legacy and Community Shock

Kurt Van Dyke was not just a resident but a pillar of the Costa Rican tourism and sports community. He owned the popular Hotel Puerto Viejo for four decades and was born into a family of influential surfers. His father, Gene Van Dyke, was a pioneer in the sport, while his mother, Betty Van Dyke, helped integrate women into surfing during the 1950s and 1960s.

Kurt Van Dyke moved to Costa Rica in 1983, settling on the Caribbean coast known for its powerful Salsa Brava waves. He earned the nickname King among watersports enthusiasts due to his mastery of the hollow swells. Roger Sams, president of the Southern Caribbean Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, expressed deep sadness over the loss, noting the peaceful nature of the region.

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Impact on Tourism and Local Safety

The homicide has raised concerns among local tourism officials, although authorities emphasize that the crime was isolated. Limón province, where Van Dyke's apartment and hotel are located, accounts for 25 percent of homicides in Costa Rica. Sams told La Nación that the incident involves a hotel owner and has nothing to do with tourists visiting the area.

Friends and family have described Van Dyke as a benevolent and giving person. His brother, Peter Van Dyke, remembered him as someone who would help anyone in need. A cousin also shared memories of their inseparable early years, highlighting the profound impact of his unexpected death on the family and the wider surfing generation.