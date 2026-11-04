Arrests Made in Murder Investigation of Footballer Ezekiel Williams

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder and one for assisting an offender following the death of Hendon FC midfielder Ezekiel Williams in Milton Keynes.

Thames Valley Police have arrested two men on suspicion of murder after Hendon FC midfielder Ezekiel Williams died following a violent street assault in Milton Keynes. The investigation was launched after Williams, aged 26, sustained serious injuries during an altercation on Midsummer Boulevard just before 2am on November 1. He passed away in the hospital on Monday afternoon, marking a tragic end to a promising footballing career that had gained momentum only ten days prior.

Arrest Details and Custody Status

Police confirmed in an update on Wednesday that three individuals are currently in custody in connection with the incident. Two men, aged 21 and 28 and both from Luton, were arrested on suspicion of murder. A third man, aged 30 and also from Luton, has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender. Detectives emphasized that all three suspects remain in custody as inquiries continue into the fatal attack.

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Investigation and Community Response

Detective Inspector Rob Underhill stated that officers are conducting a thorough and extensive investigation to establish the exact circumstances of the incident. He acknowledged that the incident has caused significant concern within the local community and announced that police presence would be increased around The Hub and Milton Keynes city centre in the coming days. Authorities are encouraging anyone with concerns to speak directly with officers to address local anxieties.

Witness Appeal and Evidence Request

Investigators are urgently appealing for witnesses who were in the area of Midsummer Boulevard and The Hub between 1am and 2am on Sunday morning to come forward. Detective Inspector Underhill specifically requested that anyone with mobile phone footage, dash-cam recordings, or CCTV from the time of the incident contact the force. He noted that even the smallest piece of information could be vital in piecing together the events that led to Williams's death.

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Hendon FC Tributes and Statement

Hendon FC described itself as stunned and heartbroken by the announcement of Williams's death, known to friends and teammates as Eze. In a statement on X, the club portrayed him as a humble, unassuming, and generous individual with a sharp wit. They highlighted that he had joined the club in September and quickly became a popular member of the dressing room, known for hard-working and selfless displays in midfield.

Postponed Match and Financial Support

As a sign of respect, Hendon FC postponed their London Senior Cup tie against Woodford Town to allow players and management time to process the news. Tributes poured in from other clubs, including Kettering Town FC, which praised Williams's leadership and inspirational nature. A GoFundMe page has been established in his memory to support his family, with organizers describing him as a special son, brother, and friend who was always ready to help others.

Footballing Career and Legacy

Williams was recognized as a box-to-box midfielder who previously played for FC Romania, Northwood, and Harrow Borough. He had recently scored his first goal for Hendon FC, a milestone that underscored his dedication and talent. Organizers of the fundraiser noted that Williams had dreamed of becoming a professional football player, working day in and day out to achieve his potential despite not having anything given to him.