Arrow McLaren: ‘Unfinished Business’ in Indy 500 Campaign

Arrow McLaren, led by Zak Brown, is prepared for a challenging month in the biggest race of the season, the 110th Indianapolis 500. The Woking-based team aims to settle the score with the world's most famous oval, just as the 50th anniversary of Johnny Rutherford's 1976 victory approaches.

Arrow McLaren is ready for IndyCar's biggest month, with the official unveiling of liveries that will adorn its four cars at the 110th Indianapolis 500 .

This year's design breaks with tradition by adopting bold white as the predominant base color, complemented by classic papaya-colored accents. Each car retains the identity of its primary sponsors. Tony Kanaan, who now serves as Team Principal, spoke about the team's mindset for this year's race, stating that 'Unfinished Business' reflects their drive and passion to reach the top in the world's greatest race.

The campaign won't be limited to the track; Arrow McLaren is planning a brand takeover at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Official activity kicks off this Tuesday with practice sessions, leading up to qualifying sessions on May 16 and 17, and culminating in the main race next Sunday, May 24. The 'Unfinished Business' campaign aims to settle the score with the world's most famous oval, just as the 50th anniversary of Johnny Rutherford's 1976 victory approaches





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Indycar Arrow Mclaren Unfinished Business Indianapolis 500 Indycar Liveries Sponsorships Technical Stability Ineraction Design

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