Lyon beat Arsenal 2-0 at Meadow Park in the Women's Champions League, with Jule Brand and Melchie Dumornay scoring. Arsenal manager Renee Slegers admitted the better team won as the gap to Europe's elite grows.

Arsenal fell to a 2-0 defeat against Lyon at Meadow Park on Thursday in the Women's Champions League, with goals from Jule Brand and Melchie Dumornay exposing the growing gap between the Gunners and Europe's elite.

The loss leaves Arsenal unlikely to qualify automatically for the quarter-finals and 12 points off the pace in the Women's Super League title race. It is only 18 months since Arsenal tasted European glory, but they are not on many people's list of favourites for this season's Champions League. The Gunners have disappointed across their opening 15 matches of the season, while the top teams in Europe appear to have gone up another level.

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In the space of seven days, Arsenal witnessed first hand what it takes to reach those heights and the gap they must bridge. Last week, Arsenal were resilient at Barcelona to earn a respectable 1-1 draw, but were fortunate the Spanish side were not clinical with their chances at Camp Nou. They then lost 2-0 to an excellent Lyon side.

One point from such games could be pleasing, but that only shows the work Arsenal need to do to be considered one of the top teams in Europe. Arsenal came into Thursday's defeat off the back of a fifth successive WSL draw at Emirates Stadium against London City Lionesses.

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Lyon Maintain Strong Domestic Form

In contrast, Lyon have been flying domestically, winning all nine of their matches, scoring 49 goals, and not conceding any in their unbeaten Champions League run. That form set the pace and it was clear at Meadow Park that Lyon were superior in every department. Vibrant Germany international Jule Brand gave Lyon the lead midway through the first half and Melchie Dumornay sealed the win with a powerful strike in the 57th minute.

Arsenal defender Leah Williamson said the better team won the game, while manager Renee Slegers highlighted the difference in physicality between the teams. Compared to last year when we played Lyon in the semi-finals, they are even better now. They have standout individual quality, Slegers said. They dominated in the first half.

We had solutions for the second half and had more presence. We wore them down better but it still didn't lead to open chances. Lyon had a 3.33 expected goals ratio on Thursday, serving up 23 shots to Arsenal's seven. They created six big chances and 14 of their shots were inside the box.

Despite playing at right-back, Jule Brand had the third most touches in the Arsenal penalty area for Lyon with five, after striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto and fellow goalscorer Melchie Dumornay. Dumornay oozed quality, midfielder Lily Yohannes showed composure and Brand was very impressive both defensively and going forward for Lyon, deployed in a new position.

Those individuals have benefitted from the expertise of former Barcelona manager Jonatan Giraldez, who joined in June 2025, the month after Arsenal won the Champions League, and has now had the time he needed to impose his style. As a result, Lyon have gone up another level and the gap between these two teams has widened by Arsenal's drop-off this season.

Arsenal Manager Discusses Gap

Slegers also said Arsenal had prepared all we could for the intensity that Lyon brought in London, but it still did not have an impact. Asked how far off Lyon they currently are, Slegers said: It's 2-0 today and they are better than us but it doesn't mean if we were to play them again soon, this season, that it would be the same game again.

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We saw moments where we did well and we know from the last couple of years we can hurt Lyon. But for today, their pace and physicality helped them get too much dominance in the game and that is one of their strengths.

Then it became hard for us. Arsenal have not yet qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League. Williamson said Arsenal know what they need to do to be better and that they are aware of where the gaps are to Europe's elite. They are already 12 points off the pace in the WSL title race and are unlikely to qualify automatically for the Champions League quarter-finals.

The level rises year on year. Everybody cops goals, we have to try not to and we have to create, said Williamson following the defeat by Lyon. We're all focused and we're all together. That's the most comforting thing for me, but this has been a tough period.

Context and Future Outlook

It has not all been bad despite disappointing results, and context is important. Over a gruelling seven days, Arsenal have faced European holders Barcelona, WSL high-flyers London City Lionesses and record Champions League winners Lyon. They showed grit and resilience out in Barcelona last week, traits that have not been on show enough for Arsenal this season, but are clearly there.

Players like Williamson, striker Alessia Russo and summer signings Georgia Stanway and Ona Batlle know what it takes to compete at the highest level. Arsenal invested in the summer transfer window and brought in proven, experienced players, but that has not translated into results yet. Giraldez said time with his players has helped improve Lyon and perhaps that is what Arsenal need: patience. I think they are changing now.

They made a good game against Barcelona and it's very difficult to go there and get a point, said Giraldez. The game against London City was much better. It's not just about them, but also about us. Now we have improved and play better football than last year.

I think it is a matter of time for Arsenal. They have a good coach and good players. In general, they have all the ingredients to have a good season.