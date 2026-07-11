Arsenal beat Hull City 1-0 for 34th win under Arteta as VAR denies penalty

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Hull City, their 34th under Mikel Arteta, equalling their best start to a Premier League season. A controversial VAR decision denied Arsenal a first-half penalty when Kai Havertz was ruled offside.

Arsenal secured a 1-0 win over Hull City, their 34th such victory under Mikel Arteta, equalling their best start to a Premier League season under the Spaniard with 27 points from 10 games, matching their 2022-23 campaign.

The only goal came from Martin Odegaard, who bundled the ball home from close range. The win was a relief for Pro Ref, as a controversial VAR decision earlier in the match threatened to dominate the headlines. The game was largely uneventful until referee Farai Hallam was sent to the pitchside monitor for a VAR review after a shirt pull by Nobel Mendy on Kai Havertz. Everyone inside the Emirates expected a penalty.

Also read Arsenal Denied Penalty After VAR Offside Ruling Against Hull City

Havertz Offside Decision Sparks Debate

Unlike Alexander Isak in a previous incident, Havertz made sure everyone, including VAR Michael Oliver, was aware that a defender had hold of his shirt. Cheers had already begun when Hallam started to describe the foul to the crowd, but Gunners supporters were stopped in their tracks as the referee pivoted to an offside against Havertz, and play restarted with a free-kick to Arsenal.

Had Arsenal dropped points, it would not have been the first time this weekend that a match was dominated by discussions about video officials. Everton had a hair pull by James Tarkowski on Caleb Yirenkyi, then in the second half, Thierno Barry scored to put the Toffees 2-1 up and the ball appeared to come off his hand. Leeds faced a potential red card for a challenge by Jayden Bogle on Mathys Tel, which split opinion.

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The VAR, Tony Harrington, eventually decided after a four-minute check that the foul did not have enough force. Tel was forced off injured, and referee John Brooks did not even show a yellow card on the field, only adding to the frustration. So on to the Emirates, and again the debate was around VAR. It is a situation few would question.

Understanding Offside Law And Fouls

After all, an offside player winning a penalty surely goes against the very logic of the law? If an offside player is running to the ball and is fouled before they attempt to play the ball or challenge an opponent, then the foul is considered to come before the offside offence. The law seeks to prevent situations whereby defenders have carte blanche to foul attackers, just because the opponent is offside.

But it is a complex area of law and is very much open to interpretation. We have a few past case studies. Harry Kane was awarded a late penalty when Adam Smith tugged back an offside Fabian Schar. Ouattara had a spot-kick ruled out through VAR.

Ouattara was somewhat different, as he appeared to be engaging with Gabriel Gudmundsson as the ball was played. The Havertz example is more like the one involving Schar, who was running forward when his shirt was tugged back. But there is an additional consideration, and this is where Oliver's thinking will lie. Officials are asked to consider the likelihood of the attacker becoming involved in the play from a second phase.

Let us say the ball could be first played by a team-mate, which then makes them onside. Then they are not purely benefitting from being offside. In the case of Schar and Kane, they could have benefitted from that second phase. Havertz was the only attacker who had any chance of being involved in the play, so the VAR determined offside was the fair outcome.

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Confused? You have every right to be. Arsenal have the best defence in the league and arguably Europe, but goals are also seeming hard to come by at the other end. Arsenal have not scored more than twice in the league since the opening day of the season, when they put three past their opponent.

Arsenal Attacking Options Limited

Arteta's side are missing talisman Bukayo Saka, who is out with a quadricep injury, and has a unique partnership with Ben White and Martin Odegaard on the right. On the left, Christos Tzolis started the season well but, after a hamstring injury while playing for Greece, the 24-year-old has not looked the same threat. The same can be said for Kai Havertz too.

Viktor Gyokeres is firmly second choice this season and Arteta is still working out how to get the best out of the maverick Eberechi Eze, while Noni Madueke is working to fill the gap left by Saka. Arteta was asked about the number of single-goal wins this season and what he can do to improve that. To be more efficient, was the answer the Gunners boss gave. We are one against one against the keeper.

That is happened twice today. There is a penalty there, there is another situation inside the box where the ball is bouncing. So many shots that have been deflected, blocked. We need to find ways to be more efficient, sometimes even more pragmatic.

Arteta Calls For More Pragmatism

Sometimes my feeling is that we are trying to score a perfect goal against these low blocks. We need to be much more chaotic than that, and that is it. And open, I think, score much earlier because obviously that is going to change the course of the game. Even if the Gunners could be more free-flowing going forward, they have started the season in a formidable way, winning nine of their 10 league games.

And if they manage to keep up that rate of winning, the Gunners will likely defend their Premier League crown and win back-to-back titles for the first time in 100 years. No team has enjoyed more 1-0 wins since Arteta was appointed back in 2019, with the Gunners winning their past 10 home games in all competitions, keeping eight clean sheets in that time.