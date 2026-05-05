Arsenal Advance to Champions League Final Amid Penalty Controversy

Arsenal defeated Atletico Madrid 1-0 to reach the 2026 Champions League final, but the match was marred by a contentious penalty decision that sparked debate among fans and pundits.

Arsenal secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid at the Emirates Stadium to advance to the 2026 Champions League final. The decisive goal came in the first half when Bukayo Saka tapped home from close range after Jan Oblak failed to hold onto Leandro Trossard's shot.

Arsenal's defensive resilience and tactical discipline were key to their success, but the match was not without controversy. Many fans and pundits believe Atletico were denied a clear penalty in the second half when Gabriel's challenge on Giuliano Simeone went unpunished. Despite not making contact with the ball, Gabriel's intervention disrupted Simeone's shot, and supporters argued that a penalty should have been awarded.

Former Dutch international Wesley Sneijder, working as an analyst for Ziggo Sport, was vocal about the decision, stating that Arsenal should be grateful the referee did not award the penalty. Sneijder also highlighted another incident involving Riccardo Calafiori's foul on Antoine Griezmann, which went unnoticed due to the referee's whistle for a separate foul on Gabriel. The debate over the penalty decision has sparked widespread discussion on social media, with many non-Arsenal fans expressing their frustration.

One supporter commented, 'Yes without a doubt. I was watching it without sound, I couldn't understand why it wasn't given.

' Another added, 'How does Gabriel get away with it week in week out? ' The controversy has added to the narrative of Arsenal's season, with some fans claiming the team has benefited from favorable refereeing decisions.

However, Arsenal supporters are likely to dismiss these criticisms as they celebrate their team's historic achievement. Meanwhile, in other news, snooker legend Dennis Taylor is set to participate in a brand-new event, sharing insights into his career and a remarkable story of how he once saved someone's life





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Arsenal Atletico Madrid Champions League Penalty Controversy Gabriel

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