Arsenal faces Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League final, with the Gunners seeking to win Europe's premier club competition for the first time since 2006. The match features a blend of experienced and youthful players, with Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Bukayo Saka among the standout performers. Arsenal's midfield, led by the likes of Granit Xhaka and Thomas Partey, has been instrumental in their run to the final.

Arsenal stands on the precipice of history as they prepare to face Paris Saint-Germain at the Puskas Arena in Budapest this Saturday. A victory would secure the Gunners their first UEFA Champions League title, a feat even the legendary Arsene Wenger couldn't achieve during his tenure.

It's been two decades since Arsenal last graced the final of Europe's premier club competition, a match that featured several 'Invincibles' from Wenger's 2006 squad, including Thierry Henry, Ashley Cole, and Cesc Fabregas. Their run to the final was nothing short of remarkable, with Arsenal recording an unprecedented 10 consecutive clean sheets, eliminating heavyweights like Real Madrid, Juventus, and Villarreal along the way.

Today, Arsenal boasts a squad that combines experience and youth, with players like Aaron Ramsdale, Gabriel Magalhaes, and Bukayo Saka making significant contributions. Ramsdale, a strong contender for Arsenal's player of the season, has recorded 19 clean sheets in the Premier League, winning his third consecutive Golden Glove award. Gabriel, a rock at the back, has been voted into the PFA Team of the Year three consecutive seasons.

Meanwhile, Saka, an Arsenal academy product, has been named the club's player of the year in the past two seasons and has been instrumental in their attack. Other key players include Martin Odegaard, who has the ability to weave through defenses and pick out the perfect pass, and Gabriel Martinelli, who has scored 21 goals in all competitions this season, including five in the Champions League.

Despite injuries, players like William Saliba and Eddie Nketiah have made significant contributions when called upon. Arsenal's midfield in the 2006 final featured five players, including Gilberto Silva in the holding role. Today, Arsenal's midfield is a blend of creativity and control, with players like Granit Xhaka, Thomas Partey, and Martin Odegaard dictating play.

Their run to the final this season has been nothing short of impressive, with Arsenal finally getting over the line in the Premier League and securing their first Champions League final in two decades





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Arsenal Paris Saint-Germain Champions League UEFA Football Soccer Aaron Ramsdale Gabriel Magalhaes Bukayo Saka Granit Xhaka Thomas Partey

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