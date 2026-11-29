Arsenal and Manchester City meet on Sunday with six points separating them at the top of the Premier League, but City's appeal against a guilty verdict and expected punishment leaves the title race and relegation battle in limbo.

Arsenal and Manchester City meet on Sunday in a Premier League fixture that could shape the title race, with six points separating table-topping Arsenal from second-placed City.

City Guilty Verdict Clouds Title Race

The match comes as City's season is clouded by a guilty verdict and an ongoing appeal that could lead to a significant punishment. Take one look at the betting odds and you will find City are among the favourites to be relegated. It is having an impact on the validity of what would usually be marquee games. We have already had a taste of this when City played their first match after the guilty verdict seven weeks ago.

Also read Paul Merson previews Manchester United vs Brentford and Arsenal vs Man City

It feels like we are in the same position again. A season of no change leaves teams in limbo. The two rivals last faced each other in the Premier League back in April, when it was a key fixture in the title race. City won 2-1, a result which made them favourites to be crowned champions.

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A month later, though, it was the Gunners who lifted the trophy. In the past nine seasons, Manchester City have been placed outside the top two only once. Arsenal, meanwhile, finished second three years in a row before winning the title in 2025-26 for the first time since 2004. In every measure this should be a key match, but for the dark cloud which hangs over City's season.

City lodged an appeal against the independent commission's ruling. As it stands, City are expected to receive a significant punishment, meaning their league position may be false. They were looking strong, too. When the Premier League announced the independent commission's ruling on 28 September, they had won their first five matches under new boss Enzo Maresca, who replaced Pep Guardiola in the summer.

It looked like City might shrug off the stigma of the guilty verdict and steamroller their way through the season. Things have changed dramatically since then. City are winless in four Premier League games, suffering three losses and one draw. It is not as though they have tumbled down the table, however.

City Winless Run Complicates Challenge

They are still level on points with second-placed Arsenal. Success on Sunday would put City within three points of the champions, but any analysis about their ability to challenge is complicated by the off-field situation. Their poor recent run extends across competitions, too, with one win in seven, against RB Leipzig in the Champions League, and 10 games without a clean sheet. For Arsenal, of course, points still have meaning regardless of City's situation.

Win at the Emirates, and they solidify their position as leaders. This situation does not only affect the teams at the top, of course. The season is in stasis for everyone. Will City's punishment be so severe that, in effect, the team which finishes in 18th place on performance gets a reprieve from relegation?

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If they lose their appeal and the punishment does come, the battle to beat the drop could be over two slots rather than the usual three. The timeline of the appeal and sanction process means these teams may not know what the true position is for many months. Let us remember why we are in this situation, and look at how long it could take to be resolved. City's appeal extends the timeline of each stage, potentially by several months.

Appeal Hearing Timeline Remains Uncertain

The will remains for the case to be wrapped up this season, but there can be no certainties. If this season's edition of the Premier League handbook is to be followed, the appeal hearing should be completed by 24 December. The complication? A clause for the maximum timelines for appeal hearings was only added this summer.

As the City case pre-dates the clause, by almost two years, we can only guess it will apply. If it does, the decision should be communicated within 30 days of the hearing. But that is not the end of the story. If City lose, partially or fully, there will be a sanctioning hearing to determine the punishment.

Sanctioning Hearing Determines League Impact

It is at this stage we will know the impact on the league table. City could face fines, transfer embargoes, points deductions, which would be applied straight away, or the nuclear option of immediate expulsion from the league. Once that sanction decision has been reached, the clock starts again. City will have two weeks to appeal, the hearing must take place within 12 weeks, and the outcome published within 30 days.

City could take the case to a Premier League arbitration panel on narrow points of process. If that fails they could potentially go to the High Court, but again the scope is very limited. There might not be a resolution to the case until the final weeks of the season, and certainly not before they and Arsenal meet again.