Arsenal are bidding to win their first Champions League/European Cup title, but the team is plagued by right-back doubts with Jurrien Timber and Achraf Hakimi both injured. The team's captain, Martin Odegaard, is confident that they are 'ready' to add to the Premier League title by winning the Champions League.

Arsenal are bidding to win their first Champions League / European Cup title. The team has been plagued by right-back doubts with Jurrien Timber and Achraf Hakimi both injured.

Timber has been out since March with a long-term injury, while Hakimi suffered a hamstring injury in the first leg against Bayern about five weeks ago. Mikel Arteta, the Arsenal boss, has to decide on a replacement for Timber and Hakimi before the Champions League final.

Cristhian Mosquera has been playing at right-back in the past couple of weeks, but Arteta also played Martin Zubimendi at right-back in the final league game at Crystal Palace as he attempts to find a solution before Saturday's showdown with Paris St-Germain. Paris St-Germain, after a tough set of fixtures in the league phase, only finished 11th, meaning they had to go through an extra round before reaching the final.

The team's captain, Martin Odegaard, is confident that they are 'ready' to add to the Premier League title by winning the Champions League. Odegaard emphasized that nothing has changed for the team despite becoming the first Arsenal captain to lift the Premier League trophy in 22 years last weekend. The team is looking forward to playing in the Champions League final and is ready to do it again.

The match will be a thrilling encounter between two of the best teams in Europe, with the best defence and the best attack. The atmosphere at the Emirates stadium will be electric, with 60,000 fans gathering inside the stadium to watch the Champions League final. The fans have set their stall out early, making a racket with drums and displaying their team's colours.

The Champions League final has a rich history, with sixteen British teams having won the European Cup or Champions League trophy. Celtic started it off with a 2-1 win over Inter Milan in 1966-67, and since then, several British teams have won the trophy. The Champions League final is a special occasion, and the teams are ready to make history. The match will be a closely contested encounter, with both teams giving it their all to lift the trophy.

The Champions League final is a spectacle that fans from all over the world look forward to, and this year's match promises to be an exciting encounter between two of the best teams in Europe





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Arsenal Champions League European Cup Jurrien Timber Achraf Hakimi Martin Odegaard

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