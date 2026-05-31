Arsenal Eyes Summer Overhaul After Champions League Disappointment Ahead of 2027 Ambitions

Arsenal plan to add a striker, left‑winger, midfield pivot and right‑back in the coming transfer window, while a new World Cup guide launches covering all 48 nations and 104 matches.

The latest edition of our seven‑day World Cup guide has been launched, covering every detail of the tournament from the 48 participating nations to the 104 matches and the 1,104 athletes competing for glory.

While the guide provides fans with schedules, player profiles and tactical analyses, it also arrives at a time when Arsenal are reflecting on a season that ended in disappointment but still delivered a measure of success. The Gunners fell short in the Champions League final, a painful conclusion that left supporters and the coaching staff yearning for redemption.

Nevertheless, the campaign was marked by a solid league performance and a solid showing in Europe, and the club is already looking ahead to 2027 with ambitions of adding more silverware to its cabinet. In the aftermath of the loss, manager Mikel Arturá has identified four key areas where Arsenal intend to strengthen their squad during the upcoming summer transfer window. The primary targets are a new centre‑forward, a left‑winger, a versatile number six or eight midfielder, and a right‑back.

The left side of the attack has been singled out as a "big priority" for several months, with the club seeking players who can elevate the output of current forwards Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli. Although Arsenal secured the services of Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres last season, his long‑term role remains uncertain; he netted 21 goals across all competitions but was omitted from the starting XI in the Champions League final in favour of Kai Havertz.

Midfield depth is also under review. Last summer saw the arrival of Spanish international Martin Zubimendi, who initially appeared to cement his place alongside Declan Rice.

However, his form dipped in the latter stages of the season, and he, too, was relegated to the bench for the final in Budapest, with Myles Lewis‑Skelly preferred in the middle of the park. On the defensive flank, Jurrien Timber has endured a series of injuries but is expected to remain the first‑choice right‑back when fit, having delivered strong performances when available.

The only alternative used in his stead was Cristhian Mosquera, a player more accustomed to a central defensive role, highlighting the need for genuine competition at full‑back. Should Arsenal proceed with four new signings, a corresponding exodus is inevitable as the squad trims to accommodate fresh arrivals. The recruitment of a left‑winger would likely force a decision between Martinelli and Trossard, as all three would compete for a single position.

Likewise, adding a central midfielder could spell the end of Danish international Christian Nørgaard's tenure, given his limited opportunities since arriving from Brentford. A new striker would push Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus further down the hierarchy, where he currently sits behind Gyökeres and Havertz as the third option. These potential departures underscore the club's desire to refresh its roster while maintaining a competitive edge for the challenges ahead.

Beyond the transfer talk, Arsenal's recent setbacks have sparked criticism from former players, with Martin Keown urging Arturá to make decisive changes after the defeat to Paris Saint‑Germain. Meanwhile, former Liverpool manager Steven Gerrard has not held back, labeling an Arsenal player's performance as "nonsense" and questioning the tactical approach that led to the loss.

Amid the criticism and speculation, the club's leadership remains focused on building a squad capable of competing on multiple fronts, aiming to turn the near‑misses of this season into trophies in the near future





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