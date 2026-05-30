Arsenal fans clashed with Paris St Germain supporters on the streets of Budapest ahead of the Champions League final, with police preparing for further trouble. Video footage showed a fight breaking out between rival groups on Király Street, with fans kicking and punching one another while flares were thrown. French fans could be heard shouting 'allez' during the altercation, with a police spokesperson saying officers are investigating 'group disorder' and working to identify the perpetrators.

Arsenal fans clash with PSG supporters in Budapest ahead of Champions League final as police prepare for further trouble. Video footage showed a fight breaking out between rival groups on Király Street, with fans kicking and punching one another while flares were thrown.

French fans could be heard shouting 'allez' during the altercation, with a police spokesperson saying officers are investigating 'group disorder' and working to identify the perpetrators. Elsewhere, two British supporters have so far been arrested for disorderly conduct and damaging a vehicle. It comes as some 4,000 officers will be deployed for tonight's fixture at the Puskas Arena, to keep visitors safe and try and prevent clashes between groups of rival supporters.

It is feared up to 10,000 fans could arrive in Hungary without tickets for the match, keen to be nearby for what could be a historic night for the Gunners. Arsenal have only appeared in the final once before in 2006, when they were beaten 2-1 by Barcelona. But small scuffles and clashes between rival fans began as early as last night, with footage on social media showing groups of fans fighting in the streets.

Police say they are analysing the footage to identify those responsible for the brawl on Király Street. Mounted police lead Paris Saint-Germain supporters through the streets of Budapest on Saturday as they head to the Puskas Arena for the Champions League final. Arsenal fans gather in dedicated supporter areas in Budapest, Hungary today. Arsenal fans hold a banner in Budapest as they prepare for the Champions League final.

A man wears a sign stating he is looking for tickets to the Champions League final in Budapest on Saturday. An Arsenal fan wears a crown in Budapest on Saturday ahead of the final of the Champions League. Police said a group of fans lit and threw smoke flares shortly after midnight as others fought one another in Király Street. Officers are currently analysing the footage to identify those responsible.

Elsewhere at 4pm local time on Friday, a British man was arrested after becoming embroiled in a fight with two Portuguese men at one of the gates of the Champions Festival. All three were taken into custody and charged with disorderly conduct. A second British citizen was later detained at around 11pm after climbing on to the top of a car and damaging it, police said.

Even many hours before kickoff at 5pm UK time later, fans of both teams were already amassing in the streets on Saturday morning, many after a long night of celebrating and excitement late into Friday. Police issued a further update on Saturday afternoon and said they have launched an urgent hunt for another English fan after he discharged himself from hospital to watch the game despite having suffered 'life-threatening' injuries.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the man was taken to the hospital after an accident involving an electric scooter.

'It turned out that he suffered a life-threatening injury, however he left the hospital voluntarily because he wanted to go to the match anyway,' police said. Adding the man is in need of 'urgent medical attention', a spokesperson said efforts are being made to contact him and his relatives.

It is thought that by the time the match gets underway, there will be as many as 45,000 extra football fans in the city, leading to the largest mobilisation of police in its history. At a press conference this week, Major General Dr. János Zoltán Kuczik, commander of operations for the final warned: 'We will take decisive action if we encounter any behaviour that disrupts public order.

'It's no secret that having fans from London and Paris in Budapest at the same time poses a significant risk, but it is our job to minimize that risk. ' Security preparations for the last European game of the season began more than a year ago, with authorities taking advice from those in London and Paris, and officials also visiting last year's final in Munich to observe operations





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