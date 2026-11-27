Arsenal influencer Augustine Mitchell and Marcel Johnson received 23 years in prison for raping a 'paralytically drunk' woman. Judge John Ryder highlighted their predatory actions after she consumed excessive alcohol and nitrous oxide.

Arsenal TikTok influencer Augustine Mitchell and his friend Marcel Johnson have been sentenced to a combined 23 years in prison for the brutal rape of a twenty-year-old woman. The Old Bailey heard that both men, who are each thirty-nine years old, exploited a victim who was paralyzed with drunkenness after a night out in Greenwich.

Predatory Actions and Victim Exploitation

The court established that Augustine Mitchell, known online as LV/General, approached the victim at a bar around one-thirty in the morning. She had consumed four strawberry daiquiris, two Bacardi and orange juices, six tequila shots, a Buzzball canned cocktail, and inhaled nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas. Mitchell offered her a lift home instead of letting her wait for an Uber, a decision that proved catastrophic for her safety.

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The woman was clearly intoxicated, struggling to walk in a straight line and slurring her words. Footage from outside the bar showed her tottering out the door and holding onto a post for support. Mitchell and Marcel Johnson then drove her in a van to a house in Lewisham, claiming they needed to drop someone off first. Once inside, they took turns raping her while Mitchell filmed the assault on his phone.

Details of the Assault and Filming

Prosecutors detailed the horrifying sequence of events that unfolded inside the house. The victim, who was unable to respond or say anything due to confusion and intoxication, was placed face down on a bed. Mitchell raped her from behind while Johnson forced her to perform oral sex. The two men then took turns having vaginal sex with her while Mitchell recorded the entire ordeal.

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The video footage captured by Mitchell showed the men laughing as Johnson had sex with the woman from behind. Mitchell boasted of having hundreds of thousands of followers on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok, where he posted content about Arsenal Football Club. The juxtaposition of his public persona as a football influencer with the private nature of this violent crime has shocked the public and legal community alike.

Legal Judgment and Criminal History

Judge John Ryder sentenced Augustine Mitchell to twelve years and Marcel Johnson to eleven years in prison. During the sentencing, Judge Ryder highlighted Mitchell's previous conviction for sexual assault at a nightclub on July thirtieth, two thousand twenty-two. In that earlier incident, Mitchell had rubbed his crotch against a stranger and attempted to undress her, resulting in a five-week community order that had concluded on March twentieth of this year.

The judge emphasized that Mitchell exploited his celebrity status to target vulnerable individuals. The court noted that the victim explicitly stated she wanted to go home but was overpowered by the men. Johnson insisted the sexual activity was consensual and that the victim was aware she was being filmed, a claim the prosecution and court firmly rejected based on the evidence of her extreme intoxication.

Aftermath and Final Remarks

The victim recounted that Johnson told her he hoped she was not ovulating because he already had six children. She described feeling confused and unable to respond, noting that Mitchell removed a condom and joked about sexually transmitted diseases. The psychological trauma inflicted by the filming and the assault itself has left a lasting impact on the young woman.

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The total sentence of twenty-three years reflects the severity of the crime and the predatory nature of the defendants. The case serves as a stark warning about the dangers of exploiting intoxicated individuals, regardless of their digital fame or social status. The Old Bailey proceedings have brought justice to the victim and ensured that Mitchell and Johnson will spend the next two decades behind bars.