Arsenal Injury Update: Saka, Odegaard, and Saliba in Doubt for Manchester City Clash

Mikel Arteta provides an injury update ahead of Arsenal's match against Manchester City, with key players like Saka, Odegaard, and Saliba potentially returning to the squad. Details on their fitness and availability are revealed.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has provided an update on the potential availability of key players ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Manchester City . Bukayo Saka , who has been sidelined for the last two matches after being withdrawn during Arsenal 's previous game, and Martin Odegaard , who has been battling a persistent shoulder problem, are both being assessed for a possible return.

Arteta indicated that their inclusion in the squad will be determined after the team's final training session on Saturday. The manager stated that the situation for both players is still evolving, and further information will be available to make the final decision. Ben White, who has yet to feature significantly this season, is also considered for selection, having made only one appearance. Arteta confirmed that he has been modifying the strategy to accommodate the current situation and that a final assessment will be made on Saturday to ascertain whether these players will be included in the squad. Furthermore, William Saliba, who was an unused substitute in the midweek match, is pushing to be involved on Sunday, despite a head injury. Arteta has been observing Saliba's recovery closely and will assess his condition before deciding on his participation. The manager emphasized that Saliba is eager to play and that the final decision will depend on his fitness levels. Also, Arteta has confirmed that Viktor Gyokeres and Mikel Merino, who sustained head injuries during the midweek match, are fit to play. \The anticipation for the Arsenal-Manchester City match is building, with both teams vying for crucial points in the Premier League standings. The game is scheduled for Sunday and will be broadcast live on Sky Sports. Arteta's decisions regarding player selection will have a significant impact on the team's performance. The possibility of having key players like Saka and Odegaard back in the lineup could boost Arsenal's chances of success. The team's defensive strength is also a topic of discussion, especially with Saliba's potential return. The absence of Saliba in the past matches has given an opportunity to Cristhian Mosquera who is filling in impressively. His performance has garnered positive attention, and he's viewed as a valuable addition to the squad. The overall squad depth and resilience are being tested as the season progresses. Arteta's strategy is to balance player health and team performance. \The match against Manchester City is expected to be a closely contested battle. Arsenal's ability to maintain their defensive solidity, even with potential injury concerns, will be key. The availability of key attacking players such as Saka and Odegaard would add significant firepower to Arsenal's offense. Their return would improve the team's chances of creating scoring opportunities. The match will test the squad depth, tactical flexibility, and overall resilience of the Arsenal team. The final selection decisions made by Arteta will be critical in shaping Arsenal's approach to the game. The performance of the players in the team will be closely watched by fans and pundits, with every pass, tackle, and shot carrying immense weight in the context of the match. The atmosphere is building up for the Sunday match as Arsenal looks to challenge Manchester City and secure a positive result. The upcoming training session is the most important step as the Arsenal staff is monitoring the status of each player before a final decision can be made





