A late winner by Leandro Trossard and a critical VAR decision propel Arsenal closer to their first league title in 22 years while leaving West Ham in turmoil.

Arsenal have once again confronted their deepest anxieties and emerged victorious, turning a potential nightmare into one of the most extraordinary chapters in the history of the Premier League .

For years, the fans and players alike have lived with the haunting fear that their efforts would be undone by a single moment of misfortune or a collapse in nerve. However, the recent clash against West Ham provided a different narrative, where Leandro Trossard and a pivotal VAR decision saved countless tears across north London. This match was more than just a game; it was a destiny-shaping event that resonated at both ends of the league table.

The controversy surrounding a foul on David Raya was so intense that it became a catalyst for belief, transforming the skeptics into true believers. Unless an unthinkable disaster occurs in the remaining fixtures against Burnley or Crystal Palace, Arsenal are now positioned to be crowned champions of England, ending a long and painful wait for glory. For a significant portion of the match, it felt as though the wheels were starting to come off.

For about 83 minutes, the team's kismet seemed out of alignment, a feeling that is particularly dangerous for a squad that has previously struggled with the psychological weight of title chases. Yet, triumphing under such astonishing circumstances serves as powerful evidence that this iteration of the team is fundamentally different from the ones that fell short in previous seasons. The dominance they have displayed throughout this campaign has been nearly absolute, though moments of tension remained.

Every block by Konstntinos Mavropanos and every desperate save by Mads Hermansen served as a reminder that the path to victory is rarely a straight line. The most significant shift, however, is how Mikel Arteta handles the chaos. Where previous near-misses might have derailed the team, the strange twists of this match have become mere footnotes on a journey toward immortality.

Trossard's winning goal, which bobbled into the net, restored the equilibrium just as Ben White's worrying injury threatened to shatter the team's composure. Central to this victory was the imperious performance of Declan Rice, who acted as the understated engine driving Arsenal's total control over the game. Despite the boos from a section of the home crowd, his presence was commanding and undeniable.

The match took a tactical turn when White's injury forced Rice to shift to right-back, allowing Martin Zubimendi to enter the midfield. This adjustment momentarily gave Crycensio Summerville a window of opportunity to attack, forcing Arteta to react quickly. By the second half, Rice was restored to his natural position, with Cristhian Mosquera and Myles Lewis-Skelly filling the defensive gaps. Even Zubimendi was eventually replaced as Arteta sought a final spark of creativity from Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz.

Rice's performance was a stark reminder that he is far more than just a piece of a larger machine; he is a powerhouse who dictates the tempo of the match. Meanwhile, the view from the West Ham camp was one of profound despair. David Sullivan, watching from the directors' box, seemed to embody the decline of a club that has never truly recovered from the sale of Rice.

With Karren Brady no longer by his side, the leadership of the Hammers appears fragmented, and the looming threat of relegation to the second tier is now a terrifying reality. To make matters worse, there is a bitter sense that their struggle has inadvertently helped Tottenham Hotspur maintain their own survival hopes. For Arsenal, the labels of 'bottlejobs' or 'chokers' are now obsolete.

The margins of victory in the Premier League are often razor-thin, and while David Raya's momentary lapse of judgment could have been catastrophic, the result stands. Arsenal have found a fortune that they cannot afford to waste, and as they stare down the final stretch of the season, the belief that the trophy is finally returning home is stronger than ever





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