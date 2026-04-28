Arsenal on brink of Premier League glory but Fulham could be 'banana skin' in title race

Paul Merson believes Arsenal will win the Premier League if they beat Fulham, but Jamie Carragher warns of fatigue and potential slip-ups as the Gunners face a grueling schedule. The title race is heating up, with Manchester City close behind.

Arsenal are on the brink of ending their 22-year wait for another Premier League title, but their path to glory is fraught with challenges. Paul Merson has boldly predicted that a victory over Fulham this weekend will secure the league for the Gunners, despite their recent struggles with nerves and inconsistent performances.

The north London side currently hold a three-point lead at the top of the table, having overtaken Manchester City, who still have a game in hand. However, their narrow 1-0 win against Newcastle last time out, where they barely created any clear-cut chances and nearly surrendered two points in the dying moments, has raised concerns about their ability to handle the pressure of the title race.

Merson, speaking on the Premier League Show, acknowledged the team's nervousness but insisted that beating Fulham would be the decisive moment in their campaign. He said, 'Beat Fulham and it'll be Arsenal's league title. Arsenal never really looked like scoring and that's a worry. You go 1-0 up against a struggling Newcastle team, you think they are going to kick on but they didn't.

That is the problem, everybody is nervous. You get to the end of the season and any mistake, that is it, end of. In the end, they were hanging on. It's a hard watch.

I don't mean that because the football is not great, it's just a hard watch because of the nerves. It can't be again. You can't come second four times on the trot.

' However, Jamie Carragher has offered a contrasting view, warning that Fulham could be a 'banana skin' for Arsenal in their pursuit of the title. The former Liverpool defender highlighted the physical toll of Arsenal's grueling schedule, which includes a Champions League semi-final against Atletico Madrid just days before the Fulham clash. Carragher believes that fatigue, rather than nerves, is the real issue for Mikel Arteta's side.

He told Sky Sports News, 'If Arsenal continue in that vein, as we saw at the weekend against Newcastle, I don't see them winning all the games. Arsenal have been a little bit unlucky with the scheduling. They're playing Wednesday-Tuesday. People might think, 'what's the difference?

' But you're playing three games in six days as opposed to three games in eight days. That's a big difference when you're at this stage of the season and you're thinking of fatigue as well. Can you recover quickly enough from a Wednesday night in Madrid to travel back and then you play Saturday against Fulham? That's a big ask, and Fulham are a decent side.

It will feel like for Arsenal or Manchester City that one draw and you'll feel like the league's lost. I think Fulham are a really good team, and there's a chance that could be the real banana skin for Arsenal.

' Carragher also pointed out that Arsenal's defensive vulnerabilities were exposed against Newcastle, with Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali dictating play with ease. He added, 'I think I'm less convinced about Arsenal winning the league after the victory than I was after the defeat against Man City. There was an energy I liked about them last week, a little bit on the counter-attack. They just needed to win, so they might not have cared about the football.

My worry wasn't the nerves. It hasn't been for a few weeks. Mine is fatigue while watching them. For me, Arsenal are the best team in the league without the ball.

Also, it's difficult to play against them when they are at their best; they are one of the best pressing teams in European football. It was far too easy for Newcastle to make passes and get to the edge of the box. They couldn't create when they got there but it looked leggy to me. I thought of Tonali and Guimaraes in midfield; it was too easy for them to dictate the game and to make passes.

To see Newcastle play with ease at the Emirates, I thought it was worrying. It smacked of fatigue for me.

' The upcoming fixture against Fulham, live on Saturday Night Football, is now seen as a potential turning point in the title race. With Manchester City lurking just behind, Arsenal cannot afford any slip-ups. The pressure is mounting, and the next few days will be crucial in determining whether the Gunners can finally lift the Premier League trophy after more than two decades of waiting





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