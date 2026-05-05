Arsenal on the brink of Champions League final after Saka's crucial goal against Atletico Madrid

Arsenal are 45 minutes away from reaching the Champions League final for the first time in 20 years after Bukayo Saka's goal gave them a 2-1 aggregate lead over Atletico Madrid. The Emirates Stadium is buzzing as the Gunners look to secure a historic victory.

Arsenal are on the brink of reaching the Champions League final for the first time in two decades as they take on Atletico Madrid in a high-stakes second leg at the Emirates Stadium.

The Gunners, led by Mikel Arteta, are aiming to secure a historic victory and advance to the final in Budapest. The match has been a thrilling encounter, with Arsenal taking the lead just before halftime through Bukayo Saka, who capitalized on a rebound after Jan Oblak spilled Leandro Trossard's effort. Saka's goal, assisted by Viktor Gyokeres and Trossard, has given Arsenal a 2-1 aggregate lead, putting them in a strong position to progress.

The Emirates Stadium has been electric, with fans roaring their support as their team edges closer to a dream final. However, the job is far from over, and Arsenal will need to maintain their composure in the second half against a determined Atletico side. Atletico Madrid have shown their fighting spirit, with Ademola Lookman missing a chance early in the second half. The Spanish side will be looking to turn the tide and force extra time or penalties.

Meanwhile, there has been some controversy as Marc Pubill appeared to stamp on Riccardo Calafiori's wrist, but the incident went unnoticed by the referee and VAR. Declan Rice has been a standout performer for Arsenal, driving his team forward with relentless energy. As the match progresses, the tension is palpable, with both teams knowing that a single moment could decide their fate. Arsenal's fans are dreaming of a final appearance, but Atletico Madrid will not go down without a fight.

The stage is set for a dramatic conclusion to this semi-final clash





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