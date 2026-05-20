Arsenal Players Party After Securing First Premier League Title Since 2004

Arsenal's triumphant players indulged in a private party after securing their first Premier League title since 2004. Mikel Arteta's side are now four points clear of their title rivals and Ian Wright praised the club for their achievement.

Arsenal 's triumphant players, including captain Martin Odegaard, attended a private party on the night of securing their first Premier League title since 2004. Post-match footage of them celebrating showed Martin Odegaard drinking from an infamous Arsenal bottle, mocking Man City fans who mocked them earlier.

The players were also spotted at the Emirates Stadium, where thousands of fans gathered to celebrate. Ian Wright, a former Arsenal forward, expressed pride for his former club and urged the squad to create more history and win multiple titles





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