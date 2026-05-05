Arsenal Reach Champions League Final for First Time in 20 Years with Historic Win Over Atletico Madrid

Arsenal secured a dramatic 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, advancing to the final for the first time in two decades. The Emirates Stadium witnessed unprecedented scenes of joy as Bukayo Saka's heroics propelled the Gunners to Budapest. The match was marked by intense pressure, emotional celebrations, and controversial incidents involving Atletico's players and staff.

Follow Mail Sport's live coverage as Arsenal secure a historic 1-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, advancing to the final for the first time in 20 years.

The Emirates Stadium erupted in celebration as Bukayo Saka's heroics sealed the win, sending the Gunners to Budapest for the showpiece event. The atmosphere was electric, with fans in tears of joy as the final whistle blew, marking a night that will be etched in Arsenal's history. Oliver Holt, reporting from the ground, described the scene as the best night in the Emirates' history, with a palpable sense of euphoria replacing any lingering disappointment.

Meanwhile, Ian Ladyman criticized the behavior of Atletico's players and staff, who showed aggression towards referee Daniel Siebert at full-time, an incident that is likely to face consequences from UEFA. Saka, the matchwinner, expressed his emotions in a post-match interview, stating that the victory meant everything to him and the fans. He acknowledged the immense pressure of the game but emphasized the team's ability to block out distractions and deliver under pressure.

The final moments of the match were tense, with five minutes of added time testing Arsenal's resolve. Despite Atletico's late efforts, the Gunners held firm, with David Raya making crucial saves to preserve their lead. The victory sets up a thrilling final in Budapest, where Arsenal will aim to claim their first Champions League title. The scenes at the Emirates were unforgettable, with fans chanting 'North London Forever' as the players celebrated in front of the North Bank.

This triumph is a testament to Mikel Arteta's leadership and the team's unwavering belief in their abilities. As the celebrations continue, Arsenal fans are already looking ahead to the final, with flights to Budapest being booked in a frenzy. The journey to the Champions League final has been a long and arduous one for Arsenal, but the reward is a night that will be remembered for generations





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