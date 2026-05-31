Arsenal's Champions League Heartbreak: Chelsea Mocks After PSG Penalty Win

Arsenal lost the Champions League final to PSG on penalties, prompting a taunting social media post from Chelsea. The Blues later apologized but the loss adds to Arsenal's European frustration despite a Premier League double.

Arsenal suffered a heartbreaking defeat in the UEFA Champions League final against Paris Saint-Germain on Saturday night in Budapest, falling 5-4 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in regulation and extra time.

The decisive moment came when Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes blasted his spot-kick over the crossbar, handing PSG their second consecutive European crown. The Gunners had taken an early lead through a Bukayo Saka strike, but PSG equalized before halftime through Kylian Mbappe. Despite a valiant effort, Arsenal could not find a winner, and the penalty shootout proved cruel once again for the north London club. Chelsea, Arsenal's bitter London rivals, wasted no time in taunting the Gunners on social media.

The Blues posted a message on X (formerly Twitter) that read: Pride of London, accompanied by images of the Champions League trophy and their Club World Cup. The post drew heavy criticism from Arsenal fans and even some neutrals, who deemed it ungracious given Chelsea's own struggles this season. Later, Chelsea issued a follow-up post, saying: We probably deserve another red card for that last post!

But in all seriousness, congratulations to @Arsenal on winning the Premier League and a great run in the Champions League. The initial mockery, however, was seen as a rare bright spot in a dismal campaign for Chelsea, who finished 10th in the Premier League and failed to qualify for European competition next season.

Arsenal's defeat was particularly painful as it came after a historic Premier League title win, making them the first English club to achieve a domestic and European double in the same season. Manager Mikel Arteta expressed pride in his team's performance but admitted the loss would sting for a long time. The club's focus now shifts to retaining their Premier League crown and making another deep run in next season's Champions League.

Meanwhile, Chelsea fans may find solace in the appointment of Xabi Alonso as permanent manager, with hopes that the former Liverpool star can restore the club's European pedigree. The social media feud between the two London clubs is likely to continue, especially if Arsenal bounce back stronger next season





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