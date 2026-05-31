Arsenal's Champions League Heartbreak: Rivals Relish in Gunners' Penalty Shootout Defeat

Arsenal's dream of a European double ended in a penalty shootout loss to PSG, prompting mocking from rivals Chelsea, Man City's Haaland, Tottenham's Spence, and others.

Arsenal 's triumphant Premier League title win was overshadowed by a painful Champions League final defeat to Paris Saint-Germain, as the Gunners lost on penalties in a tense match that saw Eberechi Eze and Gabriel miss their spot kicks.

The defeat, which denied Arsenal a historic domestic and European double, sparked a wave of mocking from rival clubs and players, highlighting the intense rivalries in English and European football. Chelsea, who have won the Champions League twice in the past decade, were quick to twist the knife, posting a link to stadium tours with the caption 'Come and visit London's home of trophies' and featuring the Champions League trophy.

This jibe was particularly pointed given the history between the two London clubs, with Chelsea having bested Arsenal in several high-stakes matches over the years. Manchester City's Erling Haaland, who has had several on-field clashes with Arsenal defender Gabriel, also joined in the banter. Haaland shared a photo of himself smiling in the sun, which many interpreted as a dig at Gabriel's penalty miss.

The Norwegian striker has a history of antagonizing Arsenal, having thrown the ball at Gabriel's head during a 2024 match and squared up to him in a Premier League clash earlier this season. Tottenham Hotspur players Djed Spence and Richarlison also took to social media to mock Arsenal. Spence quoted an old post from Arsenal's account that had mocked him, adding eyeball and padlock emojis, while Richarlison shared a video of a laughing child.

Crystal Palace, fresh off winning the Conference League, posted a graphic reading 'European champions', and PSG midfielder Joao Neves criticized Arsenal's defensive style, stating that PSG were the only team that wanted to play. The mocking came after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had boldly declared at a pre-match event that his team would be champions of Europe.

Arsenal will now have to settle for a Premier League title parade on Sunday, showcasing only one trophy instead of the two they had hoped for. The defeat leaves a bitter taste for Arsenal fans, who saw their team dominate domestically but fall short on the European stage once again. The Gunners' lack of attacking ambition in the final, with just one shot on target and less than 25% possession, was a stark contrast to their usual free-flowing style.

As the players return to north London, they will reflect on what might have been, while rivals continue to revel in their misery. The incident underscores the fierce competitiveness of English football, where triumph and tragedy are often just a penalty kick apart. Arsenal's young squad will need to learn from this experience and come back stronger next season, but for now, the pain of defeat and the sting of mockery will linger.

Meanwhile, the Premier League title remains a significant achievement, and the club will hope to use it as a foundation for future success. The Champions League final loss, however, will be a difficult memory to erase, especially with rivals ensuring the wound remains fresh through their taunts.

This episode highlights the emotional rollercoaster of football, where one moment can define a season and the banter between clubs is as much a part of the game as the action on the pitch





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Arsenal Champions League Penalty Shootout Rivals Mocking PSG

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