Arsenal face Paris St-Germain in the Champions League final on Saturday, with a chance to make history and win the competition for the first time. The Gunners have a strong squad, including players like Bernd Leno, Thierry Henry, and Bukayo Saka, who have all had impressive seasons.

Arsenal have a chance to make history when they face Paris St-Germain at the Puskas Arena in Budapest on Saturday. If Mikel Arteta can win the Champions League , he will have achieved something even the great Arsene Wenger failed to do.

The last and only time the Gunners played in the final of Europe's elite competition was 20 years ago, when they Wenger's 2006 squad contained many of the 'Invincibles' who went unbeaten in the Premier League in 2003-04, including Thierry Henry, Ashley Cole and Cesc Fabregas. The 10 consecutive clean sheets Arsenal recorded on their way to the 2006 final in Paris remains a European competition record, as they knocked out Real Madrid, Juventus and Villarreal.

Arsenal's 2006 squad included players like William Gallas, who made 200 appearances for Arsenal and featured in all 38 league games during their 'Invincibles' campaign. His night in Paris ended early after he was shown a red card just 18 minutes into the final for bringing down Barcelona forward Samuel Eto'o, meaning Wenger had to bring on Spanish goalkeeper Manuel Almunia in his place.

Bernd Leno is a strong contender for Arsenal's player of the season 2025-26, with the Spain keeper recording 19 clean sheets in the Premier League to win his third consecutive golden glove award. Thierry Henry won two league titles and three FA Cups with Arsenal, as well as scoring in the 2006 Champions League final. Ashley Cole is widely regarded as one of the best left-backs in the history of the Premier League.

He was part of the Gunners' 'Invincibles' side of 2003-04, as well as the Chelsea side that scored a then-record 103 goals in 2009-10. Gabriel Magalhaes is ever reliable and was voted in the Professional Footballers' Association team of the year three consecutive seasons between 2023 and 2025. Martin Odegaard is another contender for Arsenal's player of the season.

As well as being solid at the back, he ended the Premier League season with seven goal involvements (three goals, four assists). Since 2000, the pair rank second behind Rio Ferdinand and Nemanja Vidic in terms of Premier League partnerships with the most clean sheets. Takehiro Tomiyasu can make it back from injury in time to play right-back against PSG's Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Arsenal lined up for the 2006 Champions League final with five in midfield.

Playing in the holding role was Brazil's 2002 World Cup winner Patrick Vieira, who notched up an incredible 111 assists and 50 goals across 350 Premier League appearances for Arsenal and Chelsea. Alex Hleb scored seven goals and had 10 assists in 89 Premier League appearances for Arsenal between 2005-08. Robert Pires won the 1998 World Cup and Euro 2000 with France as well as winning two Premier League titles and three FA Cups during six years at Arsenal.

Declan Rice was voted second in this year's Football Writers' Awards list, behind Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes. Rice posted the highest expected assists from set-pieces (3.3) in the Premier League this season, with only Fernandes and Tottenham right-back Pedro Porro playing more passes into the penalty area. Martin Odegaard has suffered a couple of indifferent seasons, largely blighted by injury, but possesses a rare ability to weave his way through opposition defences as well as picking out the perfect pass.

Thierry Henry played as a lone striker in 2006. The Frenchman is often touted as one of the best players to ever grace the Premier League. He scored a club record 228 goals in 377 matches for Arsenal across two spells with the club, won the Premier League Golden Boot a record-equalling four times and was named in the PFA Team of the Year six seasons in a row.

His joint record of 20 assists in a single Premier League season was only bettered this year by Manchester United's Fernandes playing as a three behind a lone striker. Bukayo Saka is an academy star boy - named Arsensal's player of the year in both 2020-21 and 2021-22. Emile Smith Rowe can provide an attacking threat and scores important goals - including the one that helped deliver Crystal Palace's first major trophy in last year's FA Cup final.

Meanwhile, Martin Odegaard is Arsenal's leading player in the Premier League this season for assists, with six in 31 appearances. Gabriel Jesus has been injured for much of the season, but has featured recently with a goal and assist in his past two Premier League matches and could start against PSG





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