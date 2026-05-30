Arsenal's WAGs bring glamour to Champions League final in Budapest

The wives and girlfriends of Arsenal players brought glamour to the Champions League final in Budapest, as the team battled it out against PSG. Tolami Benson, the fiancée of Bukayo Saka, led the WAGs in the stands, donning a red hat and a scarlet bra under a white vest. Other notable WAGs in attendance included Milly White, the wife of Ben White, and Tatiana Trouboul, the wife of David Raya.

Tolami Benson , the fiancée of Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka , led the glamorous WAGs at the Champions League final in Budapest. Milly White , the wife of defender Ben White , and Tatiana Trouboul , the wife of Arsenal 's goalkeeper David Raya , were also among those anxiously watching in the stands as their partners played off against PSG.

After winning the Premier League last weekend and partying in style to celebrate securing their first title in 22 years, the Gunners were unsuccessful on Saturday night at defeating the French team to claim the Champions League title. Mikel Arteta's squad were consoled by their beautiful nearest and dearest at Hungary's Puskas Arena, led by Bukayo Saka's fiancée Tolami Benson, who donned a red hat and a scarlet bra under a white vest as she posed in the stands.

The pair confirmed their engagement in November last year, with Ms Benson celebrating the Premier League win by sharing a photo of her and Saka in the grounds with the caption 'Us against the world.

' The 25-year-old model and influencer has kept her relationship with the footballer out of the spotlight, despite the couple reportedly dating since their teens. She is known for appearing in the stands in Arsenal-themed outfits, and didn't disappoint on Saturday night with her red-and-white fit. Bukayo Saka's girlfriend Tolami Benson showed her support for the team in the stands on Saturday night. She was joined by friends as they took a cheeky bathroom selfie before kick off.

Benson shared a picture on her social media behind the scenes in Budapest before the game. Tatiana Trouboul, the gorgeous wife of Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, also shared a selfie from the stands on Saturday before the game kicked off. Ms Trouboul, who designs and models her own bikini brand, married Raya last July. The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Rio, in March.

Milly White, the wife of footballer Ben White, also watched from the stands. Ben White proposed to wife Milly in 2022 after a whirlwind five-month romance, before the couple tied the knot in May last year. 30-year-old Milly is a model who sports an 'I love you' tattoo on her wrist, as does her husband.

The couple are believed to have started their relationship in 2022, but only teased fans about the coupling in February when Ben and Milly posted the same picture of themselves holding hands on Instagram. Declan Rice's partner, Lauren Fryer, was also likely be present, though she stayed off social media ahead of the game. The mother-of-one is well accustomed to big matches, having dated the footballer since the tender age of 17.

Saka, 24, and Benson, 25, are believed to have started dating back in 2020 and largely keep their relationship under wraps. Benson enjoyed a lavish pasta dish with Arsenal's colours in mozzarella and sun dried tomatoes before the game. Tatiana Trouboul, the wife of Arsenal's goalkeeper David Raya, shared a picture ahead of the game.

Gabrielle Figueiredo, the model girlfriend of centre-back Gabriel Magalhaes, shared a picture on board the Arsenal plane as it headed to Budapest for the Champions League final. Figueiredo posted a picture with her boyfriend after Arsenal won the Premier League. Milly White, the wife of Ben White, also shared a picture showing her support in the stands on Saturday. Milly White shared her colour-coded outfit ahead of the game, donning the famous red and white.

Childhood sweethearts Declan and Lauren first started dating during their school days at the age of 17. Lauren is frequently spotted supporting her beloved boyfriend in the stands, however, the couple typically tend to keep their relationship away from the public eye. They live together in London and in August 2022 welcomed their son, Jude. They also have a dog - Raffa the pooch - whom Declan gifted Lauren for Christmas one year.

It's believed the couple welcomed the cute pup into their lives after a romantic trip to Paris. Also upping the glamour in the stadium was the Brazilian model girlfriend of Gabriel Magalhaes, Gabrielle Figueiredo, who is known for her killer sense of style and model looks. She shared a picture on social media from the Arsenal Emirates plane enroute to Budapest with a love heart emoji.

Elsewhere in the stands, famous faces watched on as Arsenal battled it out against PSG in a tense match. David Beckham was caught chuckling as Mick Jagger celebrated Arsenal's early lead. The Rolling Stones rock star, 82, was watching the games with his son Deveraux, 9, in tow. Mick, who wore a crisp white shirt and blue suede blazer, grew up in Dartford and became interested in football while living in and around London during his youth





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Arsenal Champions League Wags Tolami Benson Bukayo Saka Milly White Ben White Tatiana Trouboul David Raya

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