Arsenal Star Leandro Trossard's Wife Deletes All Photos of Belgian on Social Media

Leandro Trossard, a star player for Arsenal, is enjoying success on the field this season, but his personal life is in turmoil. His wife, Laura Hilven, has deleted all wedding pictures from her online profiles, seemingly leaving their marriage in crisis.

Arsenal star Leandro Trossard 's wife has deleted all trace of the Belgian from her social media - seemingly leaving their marriage in crisis. Trossard, 31, is enjoying success on the field this season, with Arsenal chasing a Premier League and Champions League double for the first time ever.

But, off the field, his personal life is up in the air with his wife of seven years, Laura Hilven, 33, deleting all wedding pictures from her online profiles. The couple married in June 2019, and have two children together - one born in April 2017, and the other in January 2023.

As reported by The Sun, Laura, who is also Belgian, had posted a number of photos of herself and Leandro to her Instagram page, including photos of the duo on the Emirates pitch - the Gunners' home stadium. Now, though, they are nowhere to be seen. Among the photos deleted is a snap of Leandro's proposal in 2018 - the couple have been together for nearly 13 years.

The wife of Arsenal star Leandro Trossard (left), Laura (right), has deleted all photos of the footballer from her social media. The couple were married in 2019 but their relationship is now seemingly over - if Laura's social media is anything to go by.

A source reportedly told The Sun: 'Laura used to have loads of pictures on her Instagram showing her and Leandro on their wedding day, on holidays and going out on date nights, but she has wiped them all.

'If someone looked at her profile now, they would have no clue that they had ever been together, let alone married. ' In a photo showing off their wedding day, Laura shared a post with the caption: 'I have been told many times, how beautiful it is, how deep it goes. 'But only since I know you I know that love really exists. ' Upon their first wedding anniversary, meanwhile, a caption read: 'One year down, forever to go!

' Laura has even erased photos of her and Trossard on a trip to Wimbledon. In one of her latest posts, shared on March 2, Laura is seen posing in a mirror selfie. Her left hand is visible, and there is no wedding ring. She is last seen wearing the ring in a post on December 5 2025, and it is unclear when she last wore it.

A photo from March showed the 33-year-old posing in a mirror selfie without her wedding ring. The couple have been together throughout Leandro's football career, which he took to new heights when he signed for Premier League Brighton in 2019. In 2023, meanwhile, he moved to Arsenal for £27million in the biggest move of his career. He has scored 26 goals in 121 games for the Gunners and is chasing historic success this season.

Arsenal are next in action on Sunday, when they will take on West Ham in a bid to move a step closer to winning the Premier League for the first time since 2004





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