Arsenal urged to be ready for Burnley following dramatic win over West Ham

Arsenal's hopes of a historic double are alive after they edged out West Ham in a nerve-shredding 1-0 win, with future injuries to defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White taking some of the shine off an otherwise momentous weekend for the leaders.

Mikel Arteta was sweating on injuries to Arsenal defenders Riccardo Calafiori and Ben White after their 1-0 win over West Ham . Calafiori and White went off injured after the match, with Calafiori withdrawn for an unspecified issue and White taken off after a challenge.

Calafiori needed further testing and it didn't look good for White. Arteta praised the players for their effort after starting well but making adjustments for White's and Calafiori's injuries. The double hopes are alive for Arsenal with just two games left and they need to beat Burnley next week





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Arsenal West Ham Dramatic Win Injures To Players Double Hopes Alive Burnley

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