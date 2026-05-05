Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Champions League Semi-Final Live Updates

Get live updates, team news, and analysis as Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, aiming for a place in the final.

Follow Mail Sport's live blog for the latest score, team news and updates as Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, with the Gunners aiming to reach the final for the first time in 20 years.

Oliver Holt, Ian Ladyman and Isaan Khan report from the ground. Looking back to October, Arsenal previously faced Atletico Madrid at the Emirates in the league phase, securing a comfortable victory with four goals in a 14-minute second-half spell. A repeat performance tonight would propel the Gunners to Budapest. The recent Premier League landscape has shifted dramatically.

Following Arsenal's loss to Manchester City, the title seemed destined for City, potentially leaving Arsenal trophyless despite a strong season. However, Manchester City's draw against Everton has swung the momentum back in Arsenal's favor, making them clear favorites for the Premier League title. A win tonight would mark a monumental two days for the club, potentially putting the double within reach. The return of Myles Lewis-Skelly to the starting lineup is noteworthy, especially after a season of limited playing time.

This late-season opportunity could also serve as an audition for England's World Cup squad, as national coach Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a fan of the young midfielder. The atmosphere surrounding the Emirates is electric, with fans creating a vibrant pre-match environment filled with flares, chants, and anticipation. Viktor Gyokeres is in excellent form, having scored three goals in his last two games, including a crucial strike in the first leg against Atletico Madrid.

He has the opportunity to become only the third player to score in both legs of a Champions League semi-final for a Premier League team. Diego Simeone has made only one change to Atletico Madrid's starting lineup, bringing in Robin Le Normand at right-back, which shifts Marcos Llorente to midfield. Mikel Arteta has named the same Arsenal side that defeated Fulham 3-0, with Myles Lewis-Skelly starting in midfield and Bukayo Saka returning to Champions League action.

The Arsenal players appear focused and determined, signaling their intent for a serious performance. The atmosphere outside the Emirates is described as 'brilliant' and 'seething,' with fans creating a proper European atmosphere. The arrival of the Atletico Madrid team was met with a passionate, albeit somewhat misguided, reception from some Arsenal fans who booed and jeered at a coach carrying staff rather than players.

The Gunners are receiving a rousing welcome from their supporters, with red flares and chants filling the air





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