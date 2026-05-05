Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Live Updates from Champions League Semi-Final

Get live score updates, team news, and analysis as Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, aiming for a place in the final.

Follow Mail Sport's live blog for the latest score, team news and updates as Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, with the Gunners aiming to reach the final for the first time in 20 years.

Oliver Holt, Ian Ladyman and Isaan Khan report from the ground. The atmosphere surrounding tonight's match is electric, with fans creating a vibrant European atmosphere outside the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's potential to achieve a 'double' – winning both the Premier League and Champions League – is a significant talking point, fueled by Manchester City's recent draw against Everton. This result has positioned Arsenal as clear favorites for the Premier League title.

Mikel Arteta has named the same starting eleven that defeated Fulham 3-0, with Bukayo Saka returning to Champions League action and Myles Lewis-Skelly starting in midfield. Diego Simeone has made one change to his Atletico Madrid lineup, bringing in Robin Le Normand at right-back, shifting Marcos Llorente to midfield. Viktor Gyokeres is in contention to make history, potentially becoming the third player to score in both legs of a Champions League semi-final for a Premier League team.

The return of Myles Lewis-Skelly to the starting lineup is particularly noteworthy, potentially serving as an audition for England's World Cup squad, with national coach Thomas Tuchel reportedly a fan of the young midfielder. The pre-match atmosphere is described as 'seething,' with flares, yells, and chants demonstrating the high expectations of the Arsenal faithful. The Gunners appear focused and determined, signaling their intent to perform at their best.

The earlier match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid in the league phase saw Arsenal secure a comfortable victory with a dominant second-half performance, netting four goals in a 14-minute spell. Replicating this performance tonight would significantly boost their chances of reaching the Champions League final in Budapest. The fans' passionate welcome for the team, complete with red flares and chants, underscores the importance of this match and the unwavering support for the Gunners.

The energy outside the stadium is palpable, creating a truly memorable pre-match experience. The team is locked in and focused, ready to face the challenge ahead. The excitement is building as fans anticipate a potentially historic night for Arsenal. The contrast between the fervent fan reception and the arrival of suited individuals on a coach has added an interesting dynamic to the pre-match build-up.

The possibility of Arsenal reaching the Champions League final after a 20-year absence is a major source of anticipation and excitement for supporters. The team's determination and the electric atmosphere promise a thrilling encounter





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Arsenal Atletico Madrid Champions League Semi-Final Football Live Updates Team News Mikel Arteta Diego Simeone Bukayo Saka Viktor Gyokeres Myles Lewis-Skelly

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