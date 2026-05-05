Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Live Updates from Champions League Semi-Final

Get live score updates, team news, and analysis as Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final. The Gunners aim for their first final appearance in 20 years.

Follow Mail Sport's live blog for the latest score, team news and updates as Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, with the Gunners aiming to reach the final for the first time in 20 years.

Oliver Holt, Ian Ladyman and Isaan Khan report from the ground. The atmosphere surrounding tonight's match is electric, with fans creating a fervent pre-game environment outside the Emirates Stadium. Arsenal's recent form, particularly their 4-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in the league phase earlier this season, provides a positive reference point, but the challenge remains significant.

A repeat performance of that dominant second-half spell, where they scored four goals in 14 minutes, would put them in a strong position to advance to the final in Budapest. The potential for Arsenal to achieve a Premier League and Champions League double is gaining momentum, fueled by Manchester City's recent draw against Everton. This result has shifted the title race in Arsenal's favor, and a win tonight would further solidify their chances of a monumental two days.

The return of Myles Lewis-Skelly to the starting lineup is a notable development, offering both an opportunity for the young midfielder and a potential England audition ahead of the World Cup squad announcement. National coach Thomas Tuchel is reportedly a fan of Lewis-Skelly and will be closely monitoring his performance. Viktor Gyokeres is also in fine form, having scored three goals in his last two games, including a crucial penalty in the first leg against Atletico Madrid.

He has the opportunity to become only the third player to score in both legs of a Champions League semi-final for a Premier League team. Mikel Arteta has named the same starting eleven that defeated Fulham 3-0 at the weekend, demonstrating confidence in the team's current form. Bukayo Saka returns to Champions League action, adding further firepower to the Arsenal attack.

Diego Simeone, on the other hand, has made one change to his starting lineup, bringing in Robin Le Normand at right-back, which shifts Marcos Llorente into midfield. The pre-match atmosphere is described as 'seething,' with flares, chants, and a palpable sense of expectation. The Arsenal players appear focused and determined, signaling their intent to deliver a strong performance. The fans have given the team a rousing welcome, creating a truly European atmosphere.

The result of last night’s Manchester City game has added another layer of excitement for the Arsenal fans, with some even booing and jeering as the opposing team’s coach arrived at the stadium





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Arsenal Atletico Madrid Champions League Semi-Final Football Live Updates Team News Mikel Arteta Diego Simeone Bukayo Saka Viktor Gyokeres Myles Lewis-Skelly

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