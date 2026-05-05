Arsenal vs Atletico Madrid: Live Updates from Champions League Semi-Final

Get live score updates, team news, and analysis as Arsenal face Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final. The Gunners seek a return to the final after a 20-year wait.

Follow Mail Sport's live blog for the latest score, team news and updates as Arsenal host Atletico Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, with the Gunners aiming to reach the final for the first time in 20 years.

Oliver Holt, Ian Ladyman and Isaan Khan report from the ground. Early reports indicate a less than welcoming reception for the Atletico Madrid team bus, reminiscent of an incident involving Liverpool fans and the Manchester City team bus in 2018, where projectiles were thrown and windows were damaged. The atmosphere surrounding the match is electric, with fans creating a vibrant pre-match display, including numerous flares.

The coveted Champions League trophy is present at the Emirates Stadium, fueling the Gunners' ambition to secure a place in the final, which would be their first appearance in two decades. Mikel Arteta has opted for a strong starting lineup, mirroring the team that recently defeated Fulham 3-0. Notably, Bukayo Saka returns to Champions League action, and young Myles Lewis-Skelly earns a start in midfield.

This decision sees a significant number of English players in Arsenal's starting XI – the most since December 2009 – a testament to Arteta's faith in homegrown talent. Atletico Madrid has made a single change to their lineup, with Robin Le Normand replacing Marcos Llorente at right-back, shifting Llorente into a midfield role.

Viktor Gyokeres, who has been in excellent form with three goals in his last two games, including a penalty in the first leg against Atletico, has the opportunity to become only the third player to score in both legs of a Champions League semi-final for a Premier League team. The context of this match extends beyond the Champions League. Recent results in the Premier League have shifted the title race in Arsenal's favor.

Manchester City's draw against Everton has narrowed the gap, making Arsenal the clear favorites for the league title. A win tonight, coupled with yesterday's result, would represent a monumental two days for the Gunners, potentially putting them on course for a Premier League and Champions League double.

Ian Ladyman highlights the intriguing return of Lewis-Skelly to the starting lineup, noting it could be an opportunity for the 19-year-old to impress England coach Thomas Tuchel ahead of the World Cup squad announcement. The Arsenal players appear focused and determined, signaling their intent to deliver a strong performance. The stage is set for a captivating encounter at the Emirates Stadium, with Arsenal aiming to overcome Atletico Madrid and reignite their pursuit of European glory





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Arsenal Atletico Madrid Champions League Semi-Final Football Live Updates Team News Emirates Stadium Bukayo Saka Myles Lewis-Skelly Viktor Gyokeres Premier League Thomas Tuchel Mikel Arteta

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